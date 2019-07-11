Chris Vivlamore: Jabari Parker says he has no problem c…
July 11, 2019 | 1:53 pm EDT Update
There remains mutual interest between the Knicks and Bullock to negotiate a new deal after a medical issue hampered their original agreement, sources said. Bullock’s agent, David Bauman, and the Knicks continue to work together on a new agreement for the six-year veteran. The medical issue that caused a hiccup is unclear, but Bullock has dealt with plantar fasciitis in the past. The Knicks originally agreed to a two-year, $21 million deal with Bullock that contained a player option in Year 2.
The Knicks have long been enamored by Morris, according to a source, and would have high interest if the forward reneged on his agreement with San Antonio. ESPN reported that Morris is contemplating backing out of his Spurs agreement and would have interest in New York. Yahoo reported that the Knicks have made an offer of $15 million over one season to Morris. That’s more valuable than the two-year, $20 million agreement Morris had with San Antonio. […] On Thursday morning members of the organization felt confident about the prospect of landing Morris, per people familiar with the matter.
July 11, 2019 | 11:45 am EDT Update
Oklahoma City has asked the Heat for multiple young, valuable assets in trade conversations involving guard Russell Westbrook, and Miami – at least to this point – has refused, according to a league source briefed on the discussions by one of the teams. OKC has asked the Heat to include impressive rookie guard Tyler Herro in the proposed trade, but the Heat has been very reluctant to do that. Because Herro signed with the Heat on Wednesday, he cannot be included in any trade for 30 days, but that isn’t viewed as an obstacle.
At another point in the discussions this week, the Thunder asked the Heat to include two among Herro, Bam Adebayo and Justise Winslow, according to a source in touch with one of the two teams. The Heat also is opposed to including Adebayo, whom Erik Spoelstra ranked among the best centers in the league in the final months of last season.