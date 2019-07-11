USA Today Sports

July 11, 2019 | 8:57 pm EDT Update
Sam Amick: For those wondering, source tells @TheAthletic that OKC does this deal with full anticipation that Chris Paul will be part of a good team that now has a treasure trove of future assets. Gallinari, SGA, Adams, Roberson, Noel core, and EIGHT new 1st rounders, as @Travonne noted.
Storyline: Chris Paul Trade?
July 11, 2019 | 8:38 pm EDT Update
