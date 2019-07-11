Chris Vivlamore: To assauge any concerns from my last t…
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
July 11, 2019 | 8:57 pm EDT Update
Jonathan Feigen: Westbrook and James Harden both pushed for a reunion, sources said. Rockets did not believe a deal would come together just days ago.
Brett Dawson: Can confirm the @Adrian Wojnarowski report that Russell Westbrook is headed to Houston for Chris Paul and a package of first-round picks and pick swaps. Houston was a preferred destination for Westbrook, and OKC worked to get him there.
Bobby Marks: Russell Westbrook has a 15% trade bonus that will be voided. The $38.5M salary this season exceeds the max for a player with 10+ years of service.
Sam Amick: For those wondering, source tells @TheAthletic that OKC does this deal with full anticipation that Chris Paul will be part of a good team that now has a treasure trove of future assets. Gallinari, SGA, Adams, Roberson, Noel core, and EIGHT new 1st rounders, as @Travonne noted.
Shams Charania: Sources: Pick protections in Thunder/Rockets, Russell Westbrook/Chris Paul trade: 2024 first round pick, protected 1-4 2026 first round pick, protected 1-4 2025 swap, 1-20 protected 2021 swap, protected 1-4 — OKC can swap Clippers pick or Heat pick.
July 11, 2019 | 8:38 pm EDT Update
Mark Berman: #Rockets owner @Tilman Fertitta confirms his team has traded Chris Paul to OKC for Russell Westbrook. @Adrian Wojnarowski reported first.