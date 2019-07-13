PORTLAND

PLEASE HELP US FIND

NYA BLISS WILSON

She was last seen Thursday eve between 8-8:30pm at Kenton Park in North Portland. She was wearing a tan tank and blue jeans.

Please reach Carmen or Ric at 240 636 8237 with any information at all.

*PLS RETWEET* #NyaBlissWilson pic.twitter.com/C9tiGFZVrW