July 13, 2019
The Clippers’ summer league team finished 3-1 yet was ranked ninth, one spot out of the tournament. Coach Brian Adams gave ample credit to Natalie Nakase’s offensive prowess, which Clippers head coach Doc Rivers had identified. “Doc gave me a list of people he would like to help me with [summer league] and Nat was one of them,” Adams said. “I’ve known her for going on six years. I asked Nat if she wanted to be my offensive coordinator. She embraced it.”
July 13, 2019 | 3:40 pm EDT Update
