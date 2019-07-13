The move gives the Hawks a roster of 13 players. The Ha…
The move gives the Hawks a roster of 13 players. The Hawks are looking to sign another veteran to the roster and a second two-way player. One of those signings would likely be a point guard. The Hawks plan to leave open one roster spot for the start of the season.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
July 13, 2019 | 4:34 pm EDT Update
Vlatko Cancar to Denver
The Nuggets are expected to sign Summer League standout Vlatko Cancar, a league source confirmed to The Denver Post. Cancar is expected to make the 15-man roster, meaning the Nuggets would have one open roster spot after the move.
Nicole Yang: Two days after the death of his father, Tremont Waters will start vs. Memphis. Other starters: Javonte Green, Max Strus, Grant Williams, Robert Williams.
The Clippers’ summer league team finished 3-1 yet was ranked ninth, one spot out of the tournament. Coach Brian Adams gave ample credit to Natalie Nakase’s offensive prowess, which Clippers head coach Doc Rivers had identified. “Doc gave me a list of people he would like to help me with [summer league] and Nat was one of them,” Adams said. “I’ve known her for going on six years. I asked Nat if she wanted to be my offensive coordinator. She embraced it.”