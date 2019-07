He expanded on that on Sunday, saying, “I’ve got a lot of things that I can improve on. In my head, when I say that I am only 60 percent, it makes me want to improve. Obviously, I can add a jump shot to my game.” Then, Antetokounmpo yelled out to the crowd asking for more suggestions on improvements he could make. “Free throws,” one man screamed. “Three-pointers,” a woman yelled. “We love you,” another man shouted. The “Greek Freak” laughed and nodded through all the responses.