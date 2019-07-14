Emiliano Carchia: Former Hawks and Jazz forward Tyler Cavanaugh has an agreement in place with EuroLeague team Alba Berlin, a source told @Sportando. Cavanaugh has played 50 games in the NBA averaging 3.8 points and 2.7 rebounds
Marc J. Spears: The Lakers are hiring Phil Handy as an assistant coach, a source said. The former Raptors assistant will be at the front of the bench with the Lakers. He also coached in five straight NBA Finals winning two titles.
Around 20,000 Milwaukee Bucks fans packed the courtyard outside Fiserv Forum — nicknamed the “Deer District” — to celebrate Giannis Antetokounmpo’s MVP award. Some fans wore Antetokounmpo jerseys. Others showed up with homemade posters and intricate paintings of Antetokounmpo.
In addition to asking fans in attendance to show up for every game next season and pose for a crowded selfie, Antetokounmpo urged them not to call him the Most Valuable Player anymore. “After this day, please don’t call me the MVP until I win it again next year,” he said, and the crowd roared with delight.
He expanded on that on Sunday, saying, “I’ve got a lot of things that I can improve on. In my head, when I say that I am only 60 percent, it makes me want to improve. Obviously, I can add a jump shot to my game.” Then, Antetokounmpo yelled out to the crowd asking for more suggestions on improvements he could make. “Free throws,” one man screamed. “Three-pointers,” a woman yelled. “We love you,” another man shouted. The “Greek Freak” laughed and nodded through all the responses.
Brian Mahoney: More Charles Oakley from today at the @thebig3 in Brooklyn, this time on the Knicks: “Do they have an A player on their team? I don’t think so. They got maybe one B and a lot of Cs.”
Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent F Tyler Lydon has agreed to a two-year deal with the Sacramento Kings, league source tells ESPN.