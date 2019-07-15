Bobby Marks: 14 2nd rd. picks have now signed contracts…
Bobby Marks: 14 2nd rd. picks have now signed contracts. Top 4 in salary for 2019-20. 33. Bruno Fernando (ATL)- $1.4M 34. Carsen Edwards (BOS)- $1.2M 48. Terance Mann (LAC)- $1M 42. Admiral Schofield (WAS)- $1M Nice job by @PrioritySports who represents Fernando, Edwards and Schofield.
The Warriors’ 14-man full-time roster is finalized. But Myers did say an official decision still must be made on the two two-way slots in the coming days. Damion Lee, who hit 23 total 3s in 32 games for the Warriors on a two-way last season, has been extended a qualifying offer. Lee is still hoping for a full-time NBA roster spot somewhere. The Warriors still have hope he’ll return. “He’s a possibility,” Myers said.
Speaking for the first time since acquiring Russell in a sign-and-trade that sent Kevin Durant to the Brooklyn Nets, Myers said the organization hasn’t decided whether Russell fits into the team’s long-term plans, despite speculation throughout the league that Russell could land somewhere else in the next year. “I know it’s been written and speculated. That’s fine,” Myers said Monday. “That’s what everybody’s job is to do. We didn’t sign him with the intention of just trading him. We haven’t even seen him play in our uniform yet, and a lot of people have us already trading him. That’s not how we’re viewing it. Let’s just see what we have. Let’s see what he is. Let’s see how he fits.
“Part of our job in the front office and the coaching staff and the organization is, ‘How does it all work?’ … So much of our sport at least, and maybe other sports, is, ‘What are you doing next?’ We got to figure out what we’re doing now.” Myers added: “We’re just happy that we got a young player that has a lot of upside, in our opinion, and we’re excited at the possibility of him in our uniform.”
Tony Jones: I believe this has been reported, but Miye Oni’s contract is fully guaranteed in year one. The Jazz have a team option in years two and three.
Brandon Clarke had 15 points and 16 rebounds to lead the eighth-seeded Grizzlies to a 95-92 victory Monday over the third-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves in the championship game of the NBA summer league. “It was a lot of fun, this is why I do what I do,” said Jenkins, the only NBA head coach to coach a summer league team. “I love to compete, love to teach and have a great group of guys on the court and our staff off the court. It was so much fun to work with them for 20 days. It’s a lot to do in a short amount of time. And to be able to win a championship is fun. I told the guys this morning, when you have a chance to win a championship, there’s nothing like it.”
Clarke, who was named overall MVP for the summer league, also had three blocks and four assists to earn MVP honors for the championship game, too. The No. 21 overall pick in the June NBA draft had four double-doubles in the tournament. “I feel like I’ll just fit in perfectly [with Memphis] because his system and his culture is similar to what it was like at college at Gonzaga,” Clarke said of Jenkins. “It was just really fun playing for him. He was just a really great coach. Every day he was up to play hard and up to get us better. It was awesome playing for him.”
ESPN analyst Fran Fraschilla called Knicks rookie R.J. Barrett “inefficient” in NBA Summer League play — and it’s tough to argue with that analysis. In five Summer League games, Barrett averaged 15.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists while shooting just 30 percent from the floor. He was 7-of-30 from deep (23 percent). The Knicks were picked to win Summer League but failed to make the playoffs.
“Quite honestly, R.J. Barrett played exactly like I thought he would,” Fraschilla said Monday night on ESPN after Memphis won the Summer League title. “He scored points, he got better as the Summer League went on, but inefficient. He scored in that 15-16 range. Still not making the 3. And I wouldn’t necessarily call him a disappointment as much as he is going to be a guy early in his career that will score, but not efficiently until the jump shot improves.