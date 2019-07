This year could end up being the best of all for the Toronto Raptors center, who recently captured his first NBA crown. A strong showing at the FIBA Basketball World Cup in China would certainly make the year even better. “I’m going to try to keep this successful streak going by coming back home from China with something, a medal for example, that would be amazing,” Marc Gasol said with a smile to FIBA.basketball. “I just won an NBA title, and I really want more and more. I’ve won a lot with the national team since I first played at senior level, but I want to keep winning and be with the guys to keep making history for Spanish basketball.”