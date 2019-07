“You know man, he’s just a regular dude,” says Jarrett Jack, who’s been close to Lou for the past 15 years. “One thing that I love about him—he seems like that regular dude that’s just from the neighborhood. Through and through, he’s still a ‘Let me get a 10-piece wings’ guy.” “He’s your favorite player’s favorite player,” adds Mike Scott, a friend of Lou’s since they were first teammates on the Hawks. “Lou is like an uncle. He’s just cool with everybody and everybody respects him. He’s like an old soul, man. He looks young, but Lou is really, like, 60.” “He’s Uncle Lou,” says Jordan Clarkson, who played with Williams on the Lakers. “He’s on his own wave, he’s on his own vibe. He’s going to do what he wants to do. I think that’s why people look at him and respect him for who he is.”