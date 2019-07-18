“You know man, he’s just a regular dude,” says Ja…
“You know man, he’s just a regular dude,” says Jarrett Jack, who’s been close to Lou for the past 15 years. “One thing that I love about him—he seems like that regular dude that’s just from the neighborhood. Through and through, he’s still a ‘Let me get a 10-piece wings’ guy.” “He’s your favorite player’s favorite player,” adds Mike Scott, a friend of Lou’s since they were first teammates on the Hawks. “Lou is like an uncle. He’s just cool with everybody and everybody respects him. He’s like an old soul, man. He looks young, but Lou is really, like, 60.” “He’s Uncle Lou,” says Jordan Clarkson, who played with Williams on the Lakers. “He’s on his own wave, he’s on his own vibe. He’s going to do what he wants to do. I think that’s why people look at him and respect him for who he is.”
Kings hiring Lindsey Harding as assistant coach
Ramona Shelburne: Happy to report on another female coaching hire in the NBA. The Sacramento Kings are hiring @Lindsey_Harding as an assistant coach. The former Duke and WNBA star has been in player development with the 76ers most recently.
Ramona Shelburne: Kings coach Luke Walton on @Lindsey_Harding “Lindsey is a rising star and I’m so excited to have her join our incredibly experienced team of coaches. Her basketball IQ and proven success on the court will be a valuable addition to our growing team.”
The Sacramento Kings have added three members to Head Coach Luke Walton’s coaching staff for the 2019-20 season, naming Stacey Augmon and Lindsey Harding as assistant coach/player development and Rico Hines as player development coach. Augmon, Harding and Hines will join Kings Legend Bobby Jackson, currently serving as assistant coach/player development.
Michael Scotto: The Philadelphia 76ers and Christ Koumadje have agreed to a one-year, partially guaranteed deal, league sources told @The Athletic. Koumadje played in Summer League for the 76ers after going undrafted.
Emiliano Carchia: Rayvonte Rice has turned down an exhibit 10 contract offer from the Suns, the player told Sportando. Rice wants to keep his overseas options open.
This year could end up being the best of all for the Toronto Raptors center, who recently captured his first NBA crown. A strong showing at the FIBA Basketball World Cup in China would certainly make the year even better. “I’m going to try to keep this successful streak going by coming back home from China with something, a medal for example, that would be amazing,” Marc Gasol said with a smile to FIBA.basketball. “I just won an NBA title, and I really want more and more. I’ve won a lot with the national team since I first played at senior level, but I want to keep winning and be with the guys to keep making history for Spanish basketball.”
“I’m always very motivated to play with the national team, and my love for the game is huge,” he said. “I’m driven by the goal of winning and having the most complete career I can have, and I still feel that passion and motivation to keep working hard and playing to win medals and titles. I’m very motivated for this summer and I can’t wait to compete with the guys in China. It’s going to be a very competitive tournament, probably one of the best ever, and we are all very excited to wear the national team jersey and try to make another great run at a FIBA World Cup.”
Salman Ali: Mike D’Antoni on Russell Westbrook: “What you see is what you get. You get a highly competitive (player) that’s going to bring it every night… I think that fans will appreciate the intensity that he plays with.”