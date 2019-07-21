NBA star Trae Young says the hype about LaMelo Ball is …
NBA star Trae Young says the hype about LaMelo Ball is REAL — because he believes it’s entirely possible the youngest Ball bro ends up a top 3 NBA draft pick in 2020. The Atlanta Hawks star just came off a FANTASTIC rookie season, and has been working out with LaMelo while he’s out here in Los Angeles. So, when we saw Trae in BH (#shopping) we wanted to know if he thinks Ball has the goods to be a top three pick in the NBA draft when he’s eligible next year. “Possibly, yeah for sure. He’ll be ready the by the time he gets to the league.”
July 21, 2019 | 9:34 pm EDT Update
Dwyane Wade and Anthony Davis are the latest NBA stars to voice support for the WNBA. Wade and Davis, who returned to Chicago this weekend for their respective youth basketball camps, sat courtside at Wintrust Arena for the Sky’s game against the Fever Sunday.
“I love watching basketball, my family is a basketball family and I thought it would be a cool thing for the kids to come in and watch the game of basketball as well from a different perspective,” Davis said Friday. “I’m not even sure most of these kids have ever seen a WNBA game before.”
“A lot of NBA players are supportive of WNBA players,” Wade said. “We love basketball. It’s some great basketball that’s played in the WNBA, just as well as the NBA and just as well overseas. I always say some of the game’s best players are WNBA players.”
Capital City Go-Go assistant coach Damian Cotter is expected to be named the next head coach of the Windy City Bulls, league sources tell 2 Ways & 10 Days.
Marc J. Spears: Two-time #NBA All-Star @David West and his fellow executive members of the @hb_league offered an update and game plan today on their upstart professional college-aged basketball league paying $50K-$150K over the summer months that they plan to debut in 2020.
A well-known Kickapoo high school graduate is giving back to the community. NBA player Anthony Toliver and his best friend Kelly Byrne are starting a new housing venture right here in the Ozarks. Toliver and Byrne have been starting various branches of housing across the Ozarks. One is called Say You Can Development, which specializes in student housing. And now, they’re opening a senior-living community in Nixa.