13 hours ago via TMZ.com
NBA star Trae Young says the hype about LaMelo Ball is REAL — because he believes it’s entirely possible the youngest Ball bro ends up a top 3 NBA draft pick in 2020. The Atlanta Hawks star just came off a FANTASTIC rookie season, and has been working out with LaMelo while he’s out here in Los Angeles. So, when we saw Trae in BH (#shopping) we wanted to know if he thinks Ball has the goods to be a top three pick in the NBA draft when he’s eligible next year. “Possibly, yeah for sure. He’ll be ready the by the time he gets to the league.”

July 21, 2019 | 9:34 pm EDT Update
Marc J. Spears: Two-time #NBA All-Star @David West and his fellow executive members of the @hb_league offered an update and game plan today on their upstart professional college-aged basketball league paying $50K-$150K over the summer months that they plan to debut in 2020.

4 hours ago via MarcJSpearsESPN

4 hours ago via GMANetwork.com

A well-known Kickapoo high school graduate is giving back to the community. NBA player Anthony Toliver and his best friend Kelly Byrne are starting a new housing venture right here in the Ozarks. Toliver and Byrne have been starting various branches of housing across the Ozarks. One is called Say You Can Development, which specializes in student housing. And now, they’re opening a senior-living community in Nixa.
4 hours ago via KY3 Springfield

