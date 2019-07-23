Shams Charania: Guard Brandon Goodwin has agreed to a t…
Shams Charania: Guard Brandon Goodwin has agreed to a two-way NBA deal with the Atlanta Hawks, league sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium. Goodwin played in 16 games for the Nuggets last season.
July 23, 2019 | 9:41 pm EDT Update
Shams Charania: Undrafted Boston College guard Ky Bowman has signed a two-way NBA contract with the Golden State Warriors, league sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium.
The N.B.A. has begun an investigation into how teams handled free agency this summer, focusing on whether improper inducements were offered to players to circumvent the salary cap, according to a person with direct knowledge of the situation.
The issue was raised by multiple team owners at a meeting of the league’s board of governors this month in Las Vegas, according to the person, who requested anonymity because of a lack of authorization to speak publicly on the subject.
It is unclear what the scope of the investigation is, or whether the league, which declined to comment, is acting on information other than reports in the news media. The investigation follows one of the most tumultuous off-seasons in N.B.A. history, with many high-profile players switching teams. The N.B.A. is also exploring whether it needs to change its rules against tampering. Several players committed to signing with a team as soon as free agency negotiations officially opened at 6 p.m. on June 30 — even though teams were not allowed to begin recruiting before then. League rules prohibit players, coaches and front office executives from enticing an athlete under contract with another team to come play for their franchise.
Kyle Ratke: Jordan Bell said he thinks he’ll be able to show more of his versatility & skillset in Minnesota. Per 36 minutes in his two-year career, Bell has averaged 10.9 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 4.0 APG, 2.4 BPG & 1.2 SPG
July 23, 2019 | 9:13 pm EDT Update
Dane Moore: Asked Ryan Saunders today about Robert Covington starting at the 4. Saunders said “there is a strong possibility of that.” Saunders also said, “I have liked Andrew Wiggins playing the 2.” Sounds like the other wing spot is up for grabs — w/ Layman and Culver as frontrunners.
Dane Moore: Today, when Ryan Saunders was asked what his biggest focus for Andrew Wiggins is this summer, he nodded to the shot chart below and said: “Shot selection. Shot values. I think that’s really important. And it’s not something that’s just a suggestion in the NBA anymore.” pic.twitter.com/uaJoPuqJ9f