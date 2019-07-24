Huerter was disappointed this past season that he shot …
Huerter was disappointed this past season that he shot only 38.5 percent from 3-point range. He says 40 percent from distance should be the lowest he ever shoots in a season. “I feel like that’s something that’s not easy, but it’s something I should be doing every year,” Huerter said while preparing to head to Rhode Island to train with Hawks assistant Nate Babcock. “It’s well within my range, but I feel like I can shoot above that and be up there with the top shooters in the league, percentage-wise. As I get to be in the league for a couple more years, my body should get stronger, too. But 40 percent is my low point of where I should be shooting it. I should be shooting over 40 percent, for sure.”
July 24, 2019 | 1:59 pm EDT Update
Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent F Furkan Korkmaz has agreed to a two-year deal to return to the Philadelphia 76ers, agent Mike Lindeman of @excelsm tells ESPN.
Bobby Marks: Vet minimum exception-$1.62M and $1.76M on Furkan Korkmaz. For the 76ers to operate as a team with room, Korkmaz was renounced in early July. Philadelphia was allowed to sign the former first rd. pick but only with room or an exception.
July 24, 2019 | 1:18 pm EDT Update
Steve Kerr is not an old-school, hard-line, the rules are the rules kind of guy. As a former player, he tends to back players freedom of movement, and his coaching style is that of an informed player who was not of fan of grinding practices in the middle of an 82-game marathon. But even he wonders if elite players forcing teams to trade them has gone too far. Kerr went on The Warriors Insider Podcast and had this to say about how Anthony Davis, in particular, forced a trade.
Steve Kerr: “I’m talking more about the Anthony Davis situation, where a guy is perfectly healthy and has a couple years left on his deal and says, ‘I want to leave.’ That’s a real problem that the league has to address and that the players have to be careful with. When you sign on that dotted line, you owe your effort and your play to that team, to that city, to the fans. And then (once the contract runs out) it’s completely your right to leave as a free agent. But if you sign the contract, then you should be bound to that contract. If you come to an agreement with the team that, hey, it’s probably best for us to part ways, that’s one thing. But the Davis stuff was really kind of groundbreaking — and hopefully not a trend, because it’s bad for the league.”
Steve Kerr: “As a former player, I would always sort of lean toward player empowerment, guys who have earned their right to free agency. If they want to make a move for their own careers, I’m all for it. They’ve earned that right. My only issue is when a player who is under contract decides not to honor the contract. That’s a problem. That’s something that can really affect the league.”
This will be a fascinating season in Los Angeles. The Lakers have LeBron James, still one of the NBA’s most dominant players but not quite the most dominant player anymore. They have Anthony Davis, an All-NBA weapon who could be the NBA’s most dominant player. They have a collection of largely castoffs around them, a group frantically assembled in the second week of free agency, when Kawhi Leonard decided he preferred another locker room in the Staples Center. And they have Vogel, the team’s third choice to run the show, who will have to monitor James’s minutes, develop chemistry with a new roster, all while having his job security questioned, weekly. Sounds fun, right?