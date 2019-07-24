Michael Scotto: Trae Young on Cam Reddish at his NBPA c…
Michael Scotto: Trae Young on Cam Reddish at his NBPA camp: “With us being able to get Cam at 10, I think that’s a big steal. I thought when we traded back and had the 10th pick I didn’t think we were going to get Cam because I saw him play in high school and his talent. Us getting him is big.” pic.twitter.com/Ka78E1SFYa
July 24, 2019 | 9:05 pm EDT Update
Stefan Bondy: Unbelievable. The Turkish government has managed to exert its force to cancel a basketball camp on Long Island. Why? Because it is hosted by Enes Kanter. Here is the statement from Kanter: pic.twitter.com/Zifa0TNzsU
July 24, 2019 | 7:51 pm EDT Update
Rachel Nichols: Kawhi on how close he was to choosing the Lakers or Raptors instead of the Clippers: “I was very close. Real close. But when [the Clippers] presented the opportunity of playing with Paul, it was easy, it was a yes. I said let’s get it going.”