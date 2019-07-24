Michael Scotto: Trae Young on the Hawks at his NBPA cam…
Michael Scotto: Trae Young on the Hawks at his NBPA camp: “We heard a lot about rebuilding… We just want to speed up the process. Obviously, we want to be in the playoffs. I think for us, watching the playoffs this year, especially for me, it hurt. I wanted to play. I wanted to keep playing.” pic.twitter.com/w1f1T9Mq6v
July 24, 2019 | 9:05 pm EDT Update
Stefan Bondy: Unbelievable. The Turkish government has managed to exert its force to cancel a basketball camp on Long Island. Why? Because it is hosted by Enes Kanter. Here is the statement from Kanter: pic.twitter.com/Zifa0TNzsU
July 24, 2019 | 7:51 pm EDT Update
Rachel Nichols: Kawhi on how close he was to choosing the Lakers or Raptors instead of the Clippers: “I was very close. Real close. But when [the Clippers] presented the opportunity of playing with Paul, it was easy, it was a yes. I said let’s get it going.”