Chris Kirschner: Hawks have officially announced their …
Chris Kirschner: Hawks have officially announced their preseason schedule. pic.twitter.com/uah5bdzZRG
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
July 25, 2019 | 6:05 pm EDT Update
Bobby Marks: As part of the $169.7M rookie extension, Denver and Jamal Murray added 5th year 30% language: All-NBA First-Team or MVP (30%), All-NBA Second-Team (27.5%) and All-NBA Third-Team (26%). The All-NBA honors would need to be met in 2019-20 for year one (2020-21) to receive a bump.
The Turkish government cast a broadside at NBA player Enes Kanter on Thursday, calling the Boston Celtics center a “liar” and a member of a “cult” and terrorist organization after the player accused the consular general of frightening a New York mosque out of hosting a free youth basketball camp.
Kanter said the New York City consulate general sent “goons” and “thugs” to the Islamic Center of Long Island to halt the clinic over his clashes with Turkish President Recip Tayyip Erdogan. The mosque called off the clinic late Wednesday night citing “unforeseen circumstances” in a tweet. In response, Turkey’s Consul General Apler Aktaş shot back at Kanter in a phone interview Thursday afternoon: “Lies, lies, lies.”
“My question is, do you want your kids to spend time with the member of a cult?” Turkish Consul General Alper Aktaş said. “Do you want your kids to take a liar as a role model?” He said the consulate never threatened or sought to intimidate the Long Island Islamic Center. Aktaş said he called friends on Long Island and warned them of Kanter’s scheduled event. “There was no threat and no intimidation,” he said. “It was not just about the Turkish Consulate General. It was also about the Turkish-American community and their sensibilities. I just gave a call to my friends, to my colleagues in the Long Island Islamic community. I just shared my knowledge about Fethullah Gulen and Enes Kanter.”
July 25, 2019 | 5:02 pm EDT Update
Future Hall of Famer Vince Carter plans on playing one more season in the NBA, but he doesn’t have a team yet. “We are still working on it,” Carter told The Post in a conference room at the NBA’s Midtown offices following a sitdown he had with commissioner Adam Silver. “In the pecking order, I know where I fall.”