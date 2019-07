“My question is, do you want your kids to spend time with the member of a cult?” Turkish Consul General Alper Aktaş said. “Do you want your kids to take a liar as a role model?” He said the consulate never threatened or sought to intimidate the Long Island Islamic Center. Aktaş said he called friends on Long Island and warned them of Kanter’s scheduled event. “There was no threat and no intimidation,” he said. “It was not just about the Turkish Consulate General. It was also about the Turkish-American community and their sensibilities. I just gave a call to my friends, to my colleagues in the Long Island Islamic community. I just shared my knowledge about Fethullah Gulen and Enes Kanter.”