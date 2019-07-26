Russell’s move to the Warriors, meanwhile, was equally surprising to people. The idea that Durant would leave, and even go to Brooklyn, was somewhat expected. But that he would be included in a sign-and-trade sending Russell back to Golden State was not. “That did not seem like a Warriors-type move,” a Western Conference scout said
. A West executive, however, could at least understand it while being surprised it happened. “There’s always two ways to look at those things,” he said. “They didn’t want to give [Durant] up for nothing, but then, while they got [Russell], they gave up that first-round pick and Iguodala.