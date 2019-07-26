USA Today Sports

“We are still working on it,” Carter told The Post …

And according to ESPN’s Jackie MacMullen, Irving “soured” on the C’s president of basketball operations fairly early in the 2019-20 season. “I don’t know why. But I was hearing by December he’s frustrated with Danny,” MacMullan said on the latest episode of “The Michael Holley Podcast.” “I don’t know what it is, I still don’t know the answer. Kyrie has never told me.” But she does have a guess. “It started there, and then he starts second-guessing the coach — again, passive-aggressive,” she said. “I don’t think he disliked Brad Stevens at all, I just think he lost faith in him. And I think he lost faith in everybody there.”
Russell’s move to the Warriors, meanwhile, was equally surprising to people. The idea that Durant would leave, and even go to Brooklyn, was somewhat expected. But that he would be included in a sign-and-trade sending Russell back to Golden State was not. “That did not seem like a Warriors-type move,” a Western Conference scout said. A West executive, however, could at least understand it while being surprised it happened. “There’s always two ways to look at those things,” he said. “They didn’t want to give [Durant] up for nothing, but then, while they got [Russell], they gave up that first-round pick and Iguodala.
“They made their pitch to Kobe and it was a very strong one because it seemed apparent to everyone at that point that Kobe and Shaq just could no longer co-exist,” Lawler said. “Then it’s time for Kobe to excuse himself and go and Donald Sterling walks him to the door expressing concern. ‘Is this really going to happen?’ “Kobe turned to him and — this is an exact quote that I’ve had repeated to me by multiple people — he said, ‘Don’t worry, I’m a Clipper.’ So he walked out the door and [the Clippers] are all high-fiving each other thinking, ‘By God, we’ve done it.’ “If anybody denies any of that,” Lawler added, “ they are of faulty memory or they just don’t want to acknowledge it because that is what happened in that meeting in that hotel room.”
A second Clippers employee also told The Times that Baylor directly told him Bryant had verbally committed. (That employee has since left the team and agreed to speak only under the condition of anonymity.) There was enough confidence within the team that preliminary discussions began about how to best welcome Bryant at a ceremony in Staples Center.
