Vince Carter is one of the best Toronto Raptors of all time. The legend has played 21 successful seasons in the league and is currently a free agent. Carter spoke on the possibility of returning to where his career started and bringing his legacy full circle: “It would be a cool situation,” Carter said. “It’s all about if the situation works, if that’s something Toronto wants to do — obviously, the fans kinda want that to happen — but it has to be something the organization wants and feels they need my services.”