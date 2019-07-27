Vince Carter is one of the best Toronto Raptors of all …
Vince Carter is one of the best Toronto Raptors of all time. The legend has played 21 successful seasons in the league and is currently a free agent. Carter spoke on the possibility of returning to where his career started and bringing his legacy full circle: “It would be a cool situation,” Carter said. “It’s all about if the situation works, if that’s something Toronto wants to do — obviously, the fans kinda want that to happen — but it has to be something the organization wants and feels they need my services.”
July 27, 2019 | 7:22 pm EDT Update
NBA superstar Ben Simmons has withdrawn from Australia’s exhibition matches against the USA and Canada in a blow to the Boomers and local fans. Simmons had already withdrawn from the World Cup squad but planned to play in the four warm-up games next month.
Bill Oram: Lakers front office news: The team has parted ways with director of player personnel Ryan West, sources told @TheAthletic. The son of Jerry West was first hired as a scout in 2009. Worked in Memphis before that. West credited for D’Angelo Russell and Jordan Clarkson picks.
Adrian Wojnarowski: After 10 years in the Lakers front office, Director of Player Personnel Ryan West is leaving the organization, league sources tell ESPN. West has been well-regarded league-wide for his role in many of the Lakers draft successes of the past decade.
Noted basketball enthusiast and former president Barack Obama’s high school hoops jersey is up for auction. But if you want to own a relic from the 44th president’s glory days, it’ll cost you — bidding starts at $25,000.
Obama’s 1978-79 Punahou High School basketball jersey is on sale until mid-August through Heritage Auctions. You can find a replica of the jersey on Amazon, but this one was worn by Obama himself, when he was a senior in Honolulu playing for Punahou’s 1979 state champion varsity team.
July 27, 2019 | 7:09 pm EDT Update
Bobby Portis has no pretensions he will start this season at center over 21-year-old phenom Mitchell Robinson. Portis, the 6-foot-11 big man who signed a two-year, $31 million deal with the Knicks earlier this month, has designs on a different goal — to be the leader of what he feels will be a top-notch bench.
“I don’t care about starting or coming off the bench,” Portis told The Post in a phone interview from Los Angeles on Friday. “I envision myself being a Sixth Man of the Year candidate. Last year I was in the running at the beginning of the season, playing well. That’s in the back of my mind for sure. Naysayers will say I’m crazy. I feel it’s going to come for me one day for sure. I play my role really well.”
“I think we’ll be a top-ranked [bench] after the Clippers with Lou [Williams] and Montrell Hazell — that’s pretty strong. With our bench we have really good weapons in me, Marcus [Morris], Taj [Gibson], Allonzo Trier, Wayne Ellington. The list goes on. We have a quality rotation of guys in the league for a while now. That’s being slept on and not really talked about. People are living in the past with the Knicks. We’re not part of that. We have to create the now and present.”