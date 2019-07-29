Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
July 28, 2019 | 9:06 pm EDT Update
Why hasn’t Jeremy Lin been signed? Maybe he’s just a backup now, but he has been a productive starting point guard for much of his career. — Robert Chen (Taipei) STEIN: Lin, remember, earned only 27 minutes of playing time during Toronto’s entire playoff run — and just one minute during the N.B.A. finals. Those were strong hints Lin would struggle in free agency after the Raptors acquired him in February shortly after trading for Marc Gasol. The reality is that Lin’s movement, at nearly 31, isn’t what it once was. Teams are unsure if he still has the mobility to play such a demanding position.
Now for the good news: Lin has a lot of experience, as you noted, and sits at the top of the list of unsigned point guards. He might have to wait until the season starts, when an injury inevitably creates a roster opening, but chances are he’ll get another shot somewhere.
Facundo Campazzo talked about a possible move to the NBA as well as his target with Argentina in the 2019 Basketball World Cup. Here is what the Argentinian guard of Real Madrid told the Argentinian outlet La Nacion: On playing in the NBA in the future: “I used to be obsessed with the NBA, but not anymore. I re-signed with Real Madrid and I have two years left in the contract and I can display my talents with a big club, but yes the contract includes an NBA-out clause.”
On his goal with Argentina in the 2019 Basketball World Cup: “The expectations are high. Each of us had a great season. We will transfer that to the national team. I do not dare to say what we are capable of, but I want to see a team that prepares itself in the best way and competes with all rivals. And obviously, we can meet the goal of qualifying for Tokyo.”
David Griffin: The thing about Zion, though, that excites us is, it’s not that he’s going to carry you offensively, it’s that he’s going to be able to facilitate offense. If you look at him as an extremely athletic Draymond Green type who may be able to facilitate all things for others and get out in transition and make plays … that’s exciting.
David Griffin: And because that’s what he natively really does, we’re not going to ask him to carry an undue burden (offensively). We’re going to ask him to be Zion, to figure out how that player interfaces with the rest of the pieces we have and how it can be equative to winning. And because the only thing he cares about is winning and losing, I think it’s going to be a fairly natural transition. It’s just going to take some time to figure out exactly how profound his impact will be. But again, we’re looking at this as Jrue Holiday’s team and we’re going to go as far as Jrue and our veterans take us.
The Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel made his motives clear why he wanted to see Jason Kidd on his coaching staff, per Silver Screen & Roll: “I’ve gotten really comfortable with Jason. What I would say is every assistant coach in the NBA wants to be head coach. Jason’s no different in that regard. It was brought to my attention that they had an interest in bringing him on as an assistant … we had a great talk and a great interview and he’s in a terrific place.”