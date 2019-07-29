USA Today Sports

More HoopsHype Rumors
July 28, 2019 | 9:06 pm EDT Update
Why hasn’t Jeremy Lin been signed? Maybe he’s just a backup now, but he has been a productive starting point guard for much of his career. — Robert Chen (Taipei) STEIN: Lin, remember, earned only 27 minutes of playing time during Toronto’s entire playoff run — and just one minute during the N.B.A. finals. Those were strong hints Lin would struggle in free agency after the Raptors acquired him in February shortly after trading for Marc Gasol. The reality is that Lin’s movement, at nearly 31, isn’t what it once was. Teams are unsure if he still has the mobility to play such a demanding position.
5 hours ago via New York Times

, Uncategorized

, , ,

Storyline: Jeremy Lin Free Agency
Facundo Campazzo talked about a possible move to the NBA as well as his target with Argentina in the 2019 Basketball World Cup. Here is what the Argentinian guard of Real Madrid told the Argentinian outlet La Nacion: On playing in the NBA in the future: “I used to be obsessed with the NBA, but not anymore. I re-signed with Real Madrid and I have two years left in the contract and I can display my talents with a big club, but yes the contract includes an NBA-out clause.”
5 hours ago via TalkBasket

, , Uncategorized

, ,

On his goal with Argentina in the 2019 Basketball World Cup: “The expectations are high. Each of us had a great season. We will transfer that to the national team. I do not dare to say what we are capable of, but I want to see a team that prepares itself in the best way and competes with all rivals. And obviously, we can meet the goal of qualifying for Tokyo.”
5 hours ago via TalkBasket

, , , Uncategorized

, ,

Storyline: World Cup
David Griffin: And because that’s what he natively really does, we’re not going to ask him to carry an undue burden (offensively). We’re going to ask him to be Zion, to figure out how that player interfaces with the rest of the pieces we have and how it can be equative to winning. And because the only thing he cares about is winning and losing, I think it’s going to be a fairly natural transition. It’s just going to take some time to figure out exactly how profound his impact will be. But again, we’re looking at this as Jrue Holiday’s team and we’re going to go as far as Jrue and our veterans take us.
5 hours ago via The Athletic

, Uncategorized

, , ,

The Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel made his motives clear why he wanted to see Jason Kidd on his coaching staff, per Silver Screen & Roll: “I’ve gotten really comfortable with Jason. What I would say is every assistant coach in the NBA wants to be head coach. Jason’s no different in that regard. It was brought to my attention that they had an interest in bringing him on as an assistant … we had a great talk and a great interview and he’s in a terrific place.”
5 hours ago via TalkBasket

, , Uncategorized

, , ,

Home