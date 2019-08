No matter how long Hornets center Bismack Biyombo’s NBA career carries on, he always finds time to give back to his home country, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, in the offseason. According to his Twitter page, Biyombo recently visited with patients and staff at the Kitambo Hospital in the capital city of Kinshasa and provided new medical supplies and equipment for the facility. He also helped set up a solar-powered mobile medical clinic in Karisimbi, a commune located near the eastern border of the central African nation.