Chris Vivlamore: Hawks announce signing of Ray Spalding. It’s an Exhibit 10 deal.
July 31, 2019 | 7:45 pm EDT Update
Zach Collins injures ankle
Portland Trail Blazers center-forward Zach Collins is recovering at his home in Las Vegas after sustaining a grade 2 sprain in his right ankle during a workout. Collins suffered the sprain and a torn ligament during a workout a couple of weeks ago.
He has been on crutches and in a walking boot but is expected to be ready to play by the opening of the team’s training camp. He is scheduled to return to Portland next week.
Omari Sanfoka II: Marko Gudurić’s deal with the Grizzlies is for two years, 5.3M guaranteed, sources tell @Shams Charania and I
One NBA source said Ochefu was close to getting a 10-day contract last season with a Western Conference team. He wasn’t made aware of that, the source said.
No matter how long Hornets center Bismack Biyombo’s NBA career carries on, he always finds time to give back to his home country, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, in the offseason. According to his Twitter page, Biyombo recently visited with patients and staff at the Kitambo Hospital in the capital city of Kinshasa and provided new medical supplies and equipment for the facility. He also helped set up a solar-powered mobile medical clinic in Karisimbi, a commune located near the eastern border of the central African nation.
Biyombo plans to upgrade a total of six medical facilities this summer, but these refurbishments aren’t the only thing on his agenda. Having already opened the Kivu International School in Goma, his foundation is working on building the second of three schools in addition to a fourth basketball academy. The facilities at Kivu currently include 20 classrooms, a library, computer lab, basketball court, soccer field, gym, playground, auditorium and theater.