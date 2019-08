That’s a lot of pressure to deal with, especially at a young age. You were, what, 15 years old when those mixtapes came out and everyone started talking about you? You were one of the first phenoms to come up in the mixtape era or the social-media era. How did you deal with that immense pressure? Jabari Parker: I was about 16 years old. It was in 2011, I think, when YouTube and all of those basketball networks really took off. It was good for the culture and it was good for basketball when all of that came about. I never put so much pressure on myself. People can judge you, but His judgment – the man upstairs – is the only judgment that matters. When I have that type of outlook, everything else takes care of itself. I know that I make the right decisions. And maybe I will make some wrong decisions too, but, at the end of the day, we’re all the same. We’re all human. There’s just not as much pressure when I have that type of outlook.