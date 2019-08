You’ve been in the limelight since you were in high school. You’ve always seemed pretty mature for your age. Were you always that way, or did you have to grow up quickly because you were in the public eye at such a young age? Jabari Parker: I had to grow up really fast because, when I was younger, a lot of attention was thrown at me at a very fast pace. My mom always emphasized who I was and the importance of representing everybody – and whoever associated themselves with me – in a great light. I just wanted to make them proud. That was a time when I really wanted to put on for the community that I’m from. At the time, Chicago was dealing with a lot of violence and bad things in the news. I just wanted to show that not everyone from Chicago was like that. It’s definitely something I’ve worked on since I was a kid. I do admit that I’ve made mistakes and I’m not trying to be perfect, but I’m so grateful for those experiences and what I’ve been able to learn from them.