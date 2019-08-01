How was your free-agency process and what factors were …
How was your free-agency process and what factors were you considering? Jabari Parker: Well, I finished last year in Washington, where I played 25 games. I think it went really well, but they’re moving in another direction, so I needed to find the best place for me, the best fit for me. Once Atlanta showed interest, I jumped on it. I know what direction they’re going in; they’re definitely on the rise. They had a great year when you consider that nobody really expected them to finish the year the way that they did. I’m really excited about their team and I really think it’s a good fit for me… We have a lot of really good talent. A lot of these guys are very efficient. Now, we’re starting to get into the swing of things and developing our chemistry because that means more than anything.
August 2, 2019 | 1:35 am EDT Update
The Warriors don’t have an imminent plan to trade Russell. They haven’t indicated to anyone that they definitely will. They’re not even allowed to until mid January. That buffer gives them a chance to see how this partnership works.
But the speculation isn’t unfounded. It’s coming from people who understand the game and business. It was an asset play by the Warriors. That asset may be in the form of a young guard who puts up 20 a game for them deep into his 20s. It may also be as a trade piece that delivers them a wing that rebalances the roster next summer or a bunch of draft picks to replenish the farm system.
Chris Brickley: To set things straight. My well publicized comments about @carmeloanthony were MY personal opinions and I’m not speaking for Melo or anyone else. I stand completely by the fact he deserves to be in the league. I also stand by the fact when he decides to move on it should be on his own terms. He has a lot to offer any team on and off the court.
Gentry says there’s a right way and a wrong way to request a trade. If a star agrees to work privately with the franchise, and agrees to wait until the offseason, he says, it avoids high-profile disruptions that hurt both the player and the team. “I’m a realist,” Gentry says. “When Anthony signed with Klutch Sports, I knew what was going to happen. They told me, ‘No, we’re not trying to get him traded,’ but we all realized it was just a matter of time. “I understand that some players feel the need to move on. With Anthony, it could have and should have been handled differently. If it was, I would have been OK with the situation.”
LeVert says he found out about Durant’s decision like everyone else did by checking KD’s Instagram page. Both Irving and Durant signed four-year deals with the Nets, something LeVert says he wasn’t “super surprised” about. “I think when the news came out, I was just chillin’. I was at the crib. I kind of figured out the same way everybody else did on Instagram,” LeVert said on ESPN’s The Jump. “But I wouldn’t say I was super surprised. With all the rumors and everything going on, it’s kinda hard to know it’s real, but it’s definitely exciting.”
They of course found vindication in 2016, historically overcoming a 3-1 series deficit against the 73-9 Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals. The following season, however, brought that fantasy summer crashing back to reality. James’ contagious hunger to deliver a championship for Northeast Ohio dissipated. “There wasn’t a lot else for him,” Griffin says. “I don’t think he’s the same animal anymore about winning.” Many in the NBA now suggest James harbors two priorities: enduring to team with his eldest son, Bronny, and one day owning a franchise. The rest of the Cavaliers, in kind, hibernated on their laurels. After sporting the league’s 10th best defense the season prior, Cleveland plummeted to dead last as defending champions. The Cavs believed they could sleepwalk through the Eastern Conference—although to be fair, they practically did. “There was somebody better than me at keeping them on task after we won,” Griffin says. “I did a really s****y job of bringing enough urgency to the next year.”
James’ teammate Kyle Kuzma told ESPN’s Cari Champion on Thursday that James’ offseason — the lengthiest he’s enjoyed since the Cavs missed the playoffs his season season in the league — has given the superstar time to refocus for 2019-20. “This offseason, you see just, people slandering his name and saying this about him, saying that,” Kuzma said. “But you know, he’s been super motivated this offseason working, between shooting movies he’s in the gym. He’s in the gym early, night, whatever. So just being locked in. That’s the biggest thing … being ready for it all.”