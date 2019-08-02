USA Today Sports

August 2, 2019
“In Madison Square Garden I don’t think there is anything I would love more than that,” Smith said of the thought of playing against his former team. “To be honest, I really don’t think there is anything I would love more than that. I’m still good friends with everybody on that team, like I just did (Dorian Finney-Smith’s) camp, Luka calls me every other week, I just did the baseball game with (Devin Harris) and Dirk, you know all the older guys, I’m still friends with everybody on that team. But, you know I love to compete, so any chance I get to bust that ass, you know I’m good for it.”
August 2, 2019
