Shams Charania: Warriors free agent Marcus Derrickson h…
Shams Charania: Warriors free agent Marcus Derrickson has agreed to a deal (Exhibit 10) with the Atlanta Hawks, league sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium.
August 2, 2019 | 9:04 pm EDT Update
Despite being traded to the New York Knicks, former Dallas Mavericks lottery pick Dennis Smith Jr. is still friends with his ex-teammates. Speaking on a Mavs-related podcast, here’s what Smith Jr. said.
“In Madison Square Garden I don’t think there is anything I would love more than that,” Smith said of the thought of playing against his former team. “To be honest, I really don’t think there is anything I would love more than that. I’m still good friends with everybody on that team, like I just did (Dorian Finney-Smith’s) camp, Luka calls me every other week, I just did the baseball game with (Devin Harris) and Dirk, you know all the older guys, I’m still friends with everybody on that team. But, you know I love to compete, so any chance I get to bust that ass, you know I’m good for it.”
Jovan Buha: Here are the games we know of on the Clippers’ schedule so far: Oct. 24: at Golden State (Chase Center opening), Dec. 11: at Toronto (Kawhi’s return), Dec. 25: vs. Lakers (Battle LA), March 3: at OKC (Paul George’s return)
Ryan Wolstat: LeBron James and Drake at Uninterrupted Canada launch party. Unfortunately they didn’t want to talk about the expanded venture. pic.twitter.com/18Y6JXWKIM
August 2, 2019 | 7:21 pm EDT Update
Emiliano Carchia: Jordan Loyd has reached an agreement with Valencia Basket, a source told @Emiliano Carchia and @Chemadelucas. Loyd has played 12 games with Raptors last season
Chris Haynes: Damian Lillard and Russell Westbrook to meet for the first time since their postseason showdown on a tentatively scheduled date of Nov. 17 in Houston, league sources tell Yahoo Sports.