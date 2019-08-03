The 14-man USA Basketball Select Team includes Jarrett …
The 14-man USA Basketball Select Team includes Jarrett Allen (Brooklyn Nets); Marvin Bagley III (Sacramento Kings); Mikal Bridges (Phoenix Suns); Jalen Brunson (Dallas Mavericks); John Collins (Atlanta Hawks); Pat Connaughton (Milwaukee Bucks); Craig; De’Aaron Fox (Sacramento Kings); Joe Harris (Brooklyn Nets); Jonathan Isaac (Orlando Magic); Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies); Mitchell Robinson (New York Knicks); Derrick White (San Antonio Spurs); and Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks).
August 3, 2019 | 7:02 pm EDT Update
Sindarius Thornwell to Cavs
Shams Charania: Clippers free agent Sindarius Thornwell has agreed to a one-year deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, per agent Andy Shiffman (@PriorityBkball) of Priority Sports.
Emiliano Carchia: Former Chicago Bulls forward Paul Zipser has signed a contract with German champions FC Bayern Munich, a source told @Emiliano Carchia. @BIG_Deutschland first reported the news about the agreement between the player and the team
Clint Capela posted a double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds for a team-high 21 PIR as Switzerland beat Portugal 77 – 72 in the first round of the EuroBasket 2021 pre-qualifiers.
NBA star Ben Simmons was live in attendance at Marvel Stadium on Saturday afternoon, watching his beloved Bombers struggle against Port Adelaide. Simmons was spotted enjoying a beer, with fellow Boomers including Patty Mills and Matthew Dellavedova also there with him in a private box.
On Friday, Knox was back at the Riverview Community Center for its annual back to school bash. He posed for pictures and shook hands with the kids, most of whom spent the day playing games, eating food and dancing. The event culminated with the children lining up to receive Puma backpacks filled with school supplies, all courtesy of Knox.
This is not the first Knox has dished out Puma swag. As part of his contract, Tampa Catholic gets $10,000 worth of gear from the company for a four-year period that started in 2018. The Crusaders were able to buy uniforms, travel gear and three new pairs of sneakers for every player on the team. In addition, Knox paid for all the hotel rooms when the Crusaders travel to play in the Las Vegas Prep Invitational on December of last year.
As Mikhail Prokhorov closes in on the 10-year anniversary of buying the Nets and investing in Barclays Center, he may also be closing in on the sale of another local arena. Sources told The Post the Russian billionaire is looking to sell off control of NYCB Live, home of Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum. It’s part of the portfolio of properties held by his ONEXIM Group and run by BSE Global.
August 3, 2019 | 4:00 pm EDT Update
Your name remains associated with front-office openings. This past offseason you were a finalist for the top Timberwolves post. What are your aspirations currently? Chauncey Billups: “I liked the Minnesota situation. They have some good people. I love (owner Glen Taylor) so I was attracted to the situation. Interviewed well, but obviously they went with Gersson Rosas, who was a very good candidate and I’m sure will do a terrific job. But even with that situation, they reached out to me.”