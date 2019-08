With exciting young pieces Trae Young, John Collins and Kevin Huerter already in place, Parker joins fellow newcomers Evan Turner, Chandler Parsons and draft-day acquisitions De’Andre Hunter, Cam Reddish and Bruno Fernando. “It’s never promised that things are going to go well, but just from the energy that I’m feeling, it’s a good situation for me,” Parker said. “Trae Young is someone who can not only score but distribute. John Collins is a very, very good player. “I know the expectations. I can fulfill my role accordingly. I’m young, but they’re younger. One thing I take pride in is I’ve now been every player — from the first to last guy on the team. And I’m grateful for those experiences.”