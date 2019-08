Before winning four state championships and back-to-back Mr. Basketball awards at Simeon, Parker attended camps where Chicago players he looked up to — such as Corey Maggette, Bobby Simmons and Antoine Walker — worked as instructors. “But the one that stands out for me is the Juwan Howard camp,” Parker said. “That’s why I loved every second of his Michigan hire. I know he really, truly loves the kids. He doesn’t need to coach. But his enjoyment for it and his energy toward it helps everyone around him. “Chicago basketball is a brotherhood. That’s why we need to come back. It’ll be a great summer for kids to have these memories. And I teach them most importantly to have fun. Do everything with hard work and emphasis. But if you’re not having fun, all that goes out the window.”