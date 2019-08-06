“I was lucky with Brooklyn, they were in this kind of…
“I was lucky with Brooklyn, they were in this kind of weird situation where they didn’t have any draft picks. So, they had to figure out ways to stockpile young talent and at that time I was only 23-years-old. I hadn’t really solidified anything in the NBA, but I did have a specific niche in terms of shooting. Kenny Atkinson had come from Atlanta, one of the plug-in guys that he thought would be good with the good teams in Atlanta, and my comparison was [Kyle] Korver. He kind of saw a little bit of me in Kyle and played that card. That was my break.”
August 6, 2019 | 3:53 pm EDT Update
Tim Reynolds: He’s back, because he never left. Udonis Haslem has signed for a 17th season with the Miami Heat. One year, $2.6 million. The Captain – and three-time NBA champion – has played with 130 different Heat teammates.
Jon Rothstein: Sources: The NCAA has officially added criteria for agents who wish to represent student athletes testing the waters for the NBA Draft. Criteria: Bachelor’s Degree; Certified with NBPA for a minimum of three years; Take an in-person exam at the NCAA Office in Indianapolis.
August 6, 2019 | 3:18 pm EDT Update
Rick Bonnell: The @Charlotte Hornets have signed Joe Chealey and Josh Perkins, adding backcourt depth.
Rick Bonnell: Source says neither Chealey nor Perkins signed the @Charlotte Hornets remaining two-way contract. They are on Exhibit 10 contracts, which are low-guarantee/essentially make-good contracts for training camp.
CJ McCollum: And here’s McCollum on what might have happened if the Trail Blazers hadn’t defeated Oklahoma City in the first round of the 2019 Western Conference playoffs… “If we had lost in the first round again, I think there would have been a lot of changes in our organization, not just players. I think that, with the state and status of the league right now, like where it’s at with the turnaround, how quick things can change — a great year can turn into a bad year and then people hit the switch.”
A few of McCollum’s more interesting quotes. Here’s McCollum on the importance of continuity, especially in the face of failure… “…So you know what it’s like to see both sides of the spectrum. I think that now that we have that — we’ve gone through a lot — we’ll be ready to go this season. We don’t need people to talk about us, we don’t need people to boost us or to talk down on us. It doesn’t matter to us, we just want to go lock in, win as many games as possible and build on what we did last season.”