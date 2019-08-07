Tony Jones: Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young looked very …
August 7, 2019 | 5:41 pm EDT Update
The injury and its aftermath were heavily scrutinized and the Warriors were criticized for allowing the 10-time All-Star to return from a Grade 2 right calf strain he sustained in Golden State’s second-round series with the Houston Rockets. “I know you didn’t come over here for nothing,” Durant said. “I’ll give you something.” So we got straight to it. Did the Warriors mishandle the injury? Durant slowly straightened up with a perplexed expression on his face.
“Hell, no. How can you blame [the Warriors]? Hell, no,” Durant told Yahoo Sports. “I heard the Warriors pressured me into getting back. Nobody never said a word to me during rehab as I was coming back. It was only me and [director of sports medicine and performance] Rick [Celebrini] working out every day. Right when the series started, I targeted Game 5. Hell, nah. It just happened. It’s basketball. S— happens. Nobody was responsible for it. It was just the game. We just need to move on from that s— because I’m going to be back playing.”
When he was escorted off the Scotiabank Arena almost two months ago, he was in a daze. Unable to process what had just occurred, all he knew was that he was being helped to the locker room. Initially, he was met with an awful gesture of cheers and applause from fans in attendance before Raptors players signaled the crowd to stop. Durant doesn’t remember hearing the fans that night, but he has something for them to hear now. “It will probably be the last time they will be in the Finals,” Durant told Yahoo Sports with a smirk.
Three straight Finals appearances, two Finals MVPs and a starting five that could rival any in history — while playing in one of the league’s more attractive cities — left many within the organization wondering why Durant wanted to leave. “Because I wanted to,” Durant said. “The basketball was appealing.” Asked when a decision was made, he replied: “June 30. That morning. I never wanted to disrespect the game by putting my focus on the future. It was always about that day, focusing on that day and what was most important that day. And throughout the season, basketball is the No. 1 thing.”
The Nets have a nice young nucleus, a bright head coach in Kenny Atkinson and a promising young GM in Sean Marks, but not many predicted the organization would overshadow the Knicks for elite talent this offseason. “If I was leaving the Warriors, it was always going to be for the Nets,” Durant said. “They got the pieces and a creative front office. I just like what they were building.”
Rich Paul’s peers are coming to his defense in the wake of a new NCAA rule that seems to be aimed at him … with NBA agent Daniel Hazan saying the NCAA is making a terrible mistake. The NCAA’s new rule — dubbed the “Rich Paul Rule” — is geared toward dissuading players from working with agents who don’t have a bachelor’s degree, among other requirements.
Enter Hazan — who at the beginning of his career was the youngest NBA agent to sign a client — and currently reps a slate of pro ballers. Not only does Hazan explain why the rule is bad for young agents, but says it will ultimately hurt the NCAA by driving players out of college basketball. Hazan thinks young players will be more motivated to find other avenues to the NBA — whether it’s playing overseas or other semi-pro leagues in the U.S. […] Hazan says he doesn’t think the rule will last more than a year before the NCAA realizes its mistake.