You mentioned not being able to play as much as you wanted to this past season in Denver. What was your experience like with the Nuggets and, if you felt like you were back to 100 percent, was it frustrating not being able to play more in Denver? Isaiah Thomas: It was just a decision that the coach (Mike Malone) made. It was very frustrating. But at the same time, I was supportive of my teammates, I was being a professional and I was doing what I needed to do to get my guys ready to play and win basketball games. At the end of the day, me not playing didn’t stop me from getting better. I continued to work. I worked out after every game, I worked out before every game, I ran the stadium stairs… No matter what the situation is, I’m going to continue to work and continue to get better. The situation was what it was this past year and I’m moving on. But Denver did allow me to get 100 percent healthy again and I can’t thank Tim Connelly and the Nuggets organization enough for getting me healthy and allowing me to take that time to get healthy again. I can’t thank them enough.