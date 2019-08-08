As a result, Young has added 10 pounds to his skinny fr…
As a result, Young has added 10 pounds to his skinny frame while cutting out fried foods and eating more greens. With added strength, he hopes to more effectively handle contact as a ballhandler and to present a more physical defensive presence.
August 8, 2019 | 3:05 pm EDT Update
Philadelphia 76ers General Manager Elton Brand announced today that the team has signed Isaiah Miles. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. Last season, Miles played for Limoges CSP, a French team competing in Pro A, the top professional league in the country. In 50 games (33 starts), Miles tallied 9.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 22.9 minutes per game. Known as a threat from three-point range, Miles shot .414 from beyond the arc on 3.7 attempts per game. He has also played professionally for Uşak Sportif (Turkey) and JDA Dijon Basket (France).
Kyle Neubeck: Sixers announced they have signed Isaiah Miles, who will be on an Exhibit 10 deal, I’m told. Expectation is that his focus will predominantly be G-League.
You mentioned not being able to play as much as you wanted to this past season in Denver. What was your experience like with the Nuggets and, if you felt like you were back to 100 percent, was it frustrating not being able to play more in Denver? Isaiah Thomas: It was just a decision that the coach (Mike Malone) made. It was very frustrating. But at the same time, I was supportive of my teammates, I was being a professional and I was doing what I needed to do to get my guys ready to play and win basketball games. At the end of the day, me not playing didn’t stop me from getting better. I continued to work. I worked out after every game, I worked out before every game, I ran the stadium stairs… No matter what the situation is, I’m going to continue to work and continue to get better. The situation was what it was this past year and I’m moving on. But Denver did allow me to get 100 percent healthy again and I can’t thank Tim Connelly and the Nuggets organization enough for getting me healthy and allowing me to take that time to get healthy again. I can’t thank them enough.
According to a Team USA source, Robinson suffered a knee injury and missed the first two days of practice that began with an informal workout Sunday. He returned for two days but re-injured the knee Wednesday. Robinson is expected to miss Thursday’s set of scrimmages and practice. A member of the Knicks training staff is in Vegas with Robinson. A Team USA official did not know the specifics of the knee injury. The Vegas scrimmages end Friday.
Shams Charania: The Toronto Raptors are expected to receive their championship rings on opening night, Oct. 22, hosting New Orleans and No. 1 pick Zion Williamson. Some other notable games, per sources: pic.twitter.com/tzarJQmTgx
Drew Shiller: Four of the Warriors’ five preseason games are against the same team: -Oct. 5 vs Lakers -Oct. 10 vs Wolves -Oct. 14 vs Lakers -Oct. 16 vs Lakers -Oct. 18 vs Lakers
August 8, 2019 | 1:11 pm EDT Update
Marc Stein: As @USABasketball prepares for its fourth day of practice in Las Vegas, I’m told Sacramento’s Marvin Bagley and San Antonio’s Derrick White have emerged as the strongest of contenders to be included in the roughly 15-man contingent expected to proceed to Los Angeles next week