For five days per week since the season ended, Len has been working out at the Hawks’ facility with the coaching and training staff to continue his improvement. “Obviously, I would love to start,” Len said. “That’s what I’ve been working the whole summer towards. I’ve been trying to show the coaches and management that I want to be here for the future. We’ll see how it goes because you never know how coaches see the starting lineup. You just never know. You might be the best player out of all the bigs, but Coach might want to go with a more athletic big who plays better defense. I try not to focus on that as much. I just try to be the best I can. In training camp, though, I’m obviously going to fight for the starting job.”