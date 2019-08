Bun Len is confident in saying that he feels like where he is now should have him in the conversation of possibly being an Eastern Conference All-Star. “I think everything is possible, because like I told you, the stuff I’ve been doing this summer, I’ve never been able to do before,” Len said. “The stuff I’m doing in pickup games lets me know that I have improved. I’ve expanded my game where I know if guys close out on me, I can drive past them. At the end of the year, some teams were switching 1 through 5. If they put a small on me, I can just take them into a post, and it’s an easy bucket.