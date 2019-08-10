Nick DePaula: OFFICIAL: #4 overall pick De’Andre Hunt…
Nick DePaula: OFFICIAL: #4 overall pick De’Andre Hunter has signed a multi-year shoe deal with Nike. The Hawks small forward’s endorsement deal was negotiated by @Wasserman. pic.twitter.com/bbywcmbk8Q
August 9, 2019 | 8:13 pm EDT Update
Steve Ballmer was golfing with a longtime colleague and friend late last month when the conversation turned to what had happened a few days earlier. On a stage inside a standing-room-only recreation center in South Los Angeles, the Clippers owner burst out of his director’s chair, grabbed a microphone, and introduced superstar forwards Kawhi Leonard and Paul George with whoops and hollers that quickly went viral across social media. “It was kind of like our old sales meetings,” Jeff Raikes said Ballmer told him. “I knew what he was referring to.”
Before he left Microsoft in 2008 to become chief executive of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, 20 of Raikes’ 27 years at the tech firm were spent working directly for Ballmer. His boss became famous for whipping himself, and employees, into a frenzy at company conferences. But if Ballmer’s outburst during the Clippers’ announcement was nothing new for Raikes, it was unexpected for plenty of other people. “I came off the stage,” Raikes recalled Ballmer saying, “and Kawhi said, ‘Man, I gotta get me some of that juice.’” That ebullience, what Leonard called Ballmer’s “juice,” is genuine, friends and colleagues say.
A franchise long derided for mismanagement has become a model for other NBA front offices. And a team dogged by the “Clippers curse” of losing is one of the betting favorites to win the 2020 NBA title. “Steve wants to win, plain and simple,” said Martin Taylor, Ballmer’s chief of staff at Microsoft from 2002 to 2006. “That hasn’t changed with how he’s approached things with the Clippers.”
During the team’s July 1 free agency meeting with Leonard, Ballmer’s willingness to compete aggressively left a strong impression, according to a person who was there. “I think everybody was shocked when he pulled off the Kawhi-PG deal, but it’s a good statement of how he thinks about it,” Taylor said. “You’re not going to win anything, be it Microsoft or be it basketball, without the best people in the best roles.”
August 9, 2019 | 5:36 pm EDT Update
Russia erased a 15-point deficit in less than seven minutes en route to beating Italy 72 – 70 in Day 2 of the “Verona Cup” tournament. […] Alessandro Gentile (13 points, seven rebounds) and Brian Sachetti (13 points) were the top contributors for Italy. Marco Belinelli scored 11 in his summer debut with the team.