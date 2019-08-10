USA Today Sports

Tomer Azarly: #Clippers' Montrezl Harrell gets an 83 ra…

8 hours ago via MONSTATREZZ
Tomer Azarly: #Clippers’ Montrezl Harrell gets an 83 rating in NBA 2K20. He’s rated one point behind #Lakers’ Kyle Kuzma and #Hawks’ John Collins. That’s…interesting. Montrezl Harrell: It’s a f****** joke but it’s ok 😂😂😂

, , Uncategorized

, , , , , , ,

Storyline: NBA 2K Ratings
More HoopsHype Rumors
August 10, 2019 | 8:16 am EDT Update
Miles signed a full Exhibit 10 deal, which means he would get the entire $50,000 bonus, plus his G-League salary of $35,000. The likely scenario is that Miles will compete for the Sixers’ G-League team, the Delaware Blue Coats. Charles and Miles estimate that he could have earned at least three times that amount in Europe. “I am single, have not kids, no mortgage, and have invested the money that I made, so I am not in a financial bind,” Miles said.
3 hours ago via The Philadelphia Inquirer

, , , Uncategorized

, , ,

August 10, 2019 | 3:13 am EDT Update
Following four days of training and Friday night’s USA Blue-USA White intrasquad exhibition game in Las Vegas, USA Basketball announced 17 finalists for the 2019 USA Basketball Men’s World Cup Team. The 17 include 13 athletes from the USA National Team roster and four players from the USA Select Team. Finalists include 2016 Olympic gold medalist Harrison Barnes (Sacramento Kings); Marvin Bagley III (Sacramento Kings); Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics); De’Aaron Fox (Sacramento Kings); Joe Harris (Brooklyn Nets); Kyle Kuzma (Los Angeles Lakers); Brook Lopez (Milwaukee Bucks); Kyle Lowry (Toronto Raptors); Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks); Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz); 2014 World Cup gold medalist Mason Plumlee (Denver Nuggets); Marcus Smart (Boston Celtics); Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics); P.J. Tucker (Houston Rockets); Myles Turner (Indiana Pacers); Kemba Walker (Boston Celtics); and Derrick White (San Antonio Spurs).
8 hours ago via USA Basketball

, , , , Uncategorized

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

The roster moves were based mostly on play during the week, not just on Friday night’s showing. “It’s the beginning, a new tournament, another World Cup, and I think our guys are making progress,” new U.S. coach Gregg Popovich said. “They haven’t played together before. Showing great effort, doing a good job in a lot of different ways, just trying to get used to each other and form a team. We’re still in those early stages of trying to get together, figure out how we want to play and learn about each other.”
8 hours ago via ESPN

, , , , Uncategorized

, , , , ,

Storyline: World Cup
Home