“Vince should be on the bench as a coach or in the office giving his input,” Arenas said. “That’s a roster spot. You have kids who are 27 in (the Big3) that should be in the NBA. Why are they not in the NBA? It’s not that I don’t like that he’s playing, it’s just that I had to fight from the beginning. You see a guy who is over the hill already and think, ‘I’m better than you.’ But the coach isn’t going to put me in, and you have no reason to still be playing. You’re not playing for anything, but in his mind, he’s playing for the title of most seasons played.”
August 14, 2019 | 2:32 pm EDT Update
Gregg Popovich has a devious plan to slow down Patty Mills when Team USA takes on the Boomers in next week’s pre-World Cup exhibition games in Melbourne. The master NBA coach is going to fatten the Australian point guard up. “I’m going to take him out to eat,” Popovich, jokingly told reporters on Los Angeles on Tuesday. “I’m going to fill him up and try to make him fat so he can’t move around so quickly.”
Mitchell is prepared for plenty of Ingles’ legendary trash talk and cheeky play. “He’s always grabbing at you, pulling your shorts and stuff,” said Mitchell, recounting his experience on the Jazz practice court with Ingles. “He’s a fierce competitor and I’m looking forward to it.”
The retired LA Lakers forward has been backing a raft of marijuana and CBD companies for several years, and is now on the brink of launching Swish in partnership with Seven Leaves in Sacramento where he spent much of his professional playing career.
The NBA Championship winner has already taken his first steps towards that goal by partnering with the UCLA Cannabis Research Initiative which has a program funded by professional athletes. “My ultimate goal is to get it legalised, or to be a part of the team that gets it legalised in professional sports,” he says.
August 14, 2019 | 1:19 pm EDT Update
Khimki Moscow Region added size and experience to its roster by inking versatile forward Jonas Jerebko to a two-year deal, the club announced on Wednesday. Jerebko (2.08 meters, 32 years old) arrives from Golden State of the NBA.
Following his return to Israel, Arutz Sheva spoke with Casspi at the Maccabi museum in Tel Aviv Wednesday about his decision to come home after 10 years with the NBA. “It feels like home, in a sense,” said Casspi. “I grew up here, my family is here, my wife is from here. Coming back feels very normal to us.” Why did you come back? “For many reasons. One of the main reasons is that me and my family were looking for some sort of continuity and…a place that we can find ourselves in a position to give the best we can to our daughters and our family.”