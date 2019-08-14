USA Today Sports

12 hours ago via The Athletic
“Vince should be on the bench as a coach or in the office giving his input,” Arenas said. “That’s a roster spot. You have kids who are 27 in (the Big3) that should be in the NBA. Why are they not in the NBA? It’s not that I don’t like that he’s playing, it’s just that I had to fight from the beginning. You see a guy who is over the hill already and think, ‘I’m better than you.’ But the coach isn’t going to put me in, and you have no reason to still be playing. You’re not playing for anything, but in his mind, he’s playing for the title of most seasons played.”

August 14, 2019 | 2:32 pm EDT Update
Gregg Popovich has a devious plan to slow down Patty Mills when Team USA takes on the Boomers in next week’s pre-World Cup exhibition games in Melbourne. The master NBA coach is going to fatten the Australian point guard up. “I’m going to take him out to eat,” Popovich, jokingly told reporters on Los Angeles on Tuesday. “I’m going to fill him up and try to make him fat so he can’t move around so quickly.”
19 mins ago via 7NEWS.com.au

August 14, 2019 | 1:19 pm EDT Update
Following his return to Israel, Arutz Sheva spoke with Casspi at the Maccabi museum in Tel Aviv Wednesday about his decision to come home after 10 years with the NBA. “It feels like home, in a sense,” said Casspi. “I grew up here, my family is here, my wife is from here. Coming back feels very normal to us.” Why did you come back? “For many reasons. One of the main reasons is that me and my family were looking for some sort of continuity and…a place that we can find ourselves in a position to give the best we can to our daughters and our family.”
2 hours ago via Israel National News

