Arenas wrote on Instagram that Carter was taking a spot on an NBA roster when, in theory, that spot could go to a young player fighting for his dream. Arenas defended his comments Saturday and made it clear he has no personal vendetta toward Carter and thinks it’s amazing he’s still one of the world’s best basketball players because he’s in the NBA. But Arenas thinks Carter should step aside. “Let’s be honest here,” Arenas said, “You have Vince, or you have this young guy. You’re going to choose Vince. He’s put 20 years in. His 5 percent is better than your 100 percent because his 5 percent is going to be smart basketball, so the coach is going to overlook young talent until they get that experience. When you’re the last guy on the bench or the guy who got cut, you look at someone like Vince and say, ‘Come on, dude.’

August 14, 2019 | 2:32 pm EDT Update
Gregg Popovich has a devious plan to slow down Patty Mills when Team USA takes on the Boomers in next week’s pre-World Cup exhibition games in Melbourne. The master NBA coach is going to fatten the Australian point guard up. “I’m going to take him out to eat,” Popovich, jokingly told reporters on Los Angeles on Tuesday. “I’m going to fill him up and try to make him fat so he can’t move around so quickly.”
August 14, 2019 | 1:19 pm EDT Update
Following his return to Israel, Arutz Sheva spoke with Casspi at the Maccabi museum in Tel Aviv Wednesday about his decision to come home after 10 years with the NBA. “It feels like home, in a sense,” said Casspi. “I grew up here, my family is here, my wife is from here. Coming back feels very normal to us.” Why did you come back? “For many reasons. One of the main reasons is that me and my family were looking for some sort of continuity and…a place that we can find ourselves in a position to give the best we can to our daughters and our family.”
