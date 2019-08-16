Crabbe was a star athlete at Price High School, becomin…
Crabbe was a star athlete at Price High School, becoming the Gatorade Player of the Year in 2010. As a junior, he helped the Price Knights win a CIF Southern Section division VI title. During his senior year, he won the CIF Southern Section division 4AA title and a CIF division 4 state championship. Crabbe noted that playing at a high level requires extra hours of practice and sacrifice. “You can’t always be a part of the fun things that your friends and all of that they want to do,” he said. “You have to sacrifice the fun times to get in the gym and just put in the work so that you can perfect your craft and become the best that you can be.”
August 16, 2019 | 10:14 am EDT Update
NetsDaily: League source: the final sale price of the Nets and Barclays Center is $3.5 billion. Prokhorov paid $223 million and agreed to take on $160 million in debt for 80 percent of the team and 45 percent of the arena a decade ago.
Daryl Morey: “We put all our assets in to trade for him, but no one could anticipate he’d be the best player in the world.” Jackson Dahl: “Why did you put all your assets? Why him?” Daryl Morey: “So both the eye test, because he looks amazing, I think anyone who watched him [would agree]. If you looked at data at the time, once he had the ball in his hands – and it’s still true to this day. And I get a lot of [expletive] because someone asks me ‘who’s the better scorer? [Harden] or Michael Jordan?’ And it’s just factual that James Harden is a better scorer than Michael Jordan. Based on literally you give James Harden the ball and before you’re giving up the ball how many points do you generate, which is how you should measure offense, James Harden is by far No. 1 in NBA history. And he was No. 1 even at the Oklahoma City Thunder, it’s just he was coming off the bench, it was a little more hidden. So you needed good data to sort of suss that out.”
The jersey Photoshop no longer is the novelty it was early in the decade. Teams employ graphic designers to create them, media outlets prepare them weeks ahead in anticipation and fans spend their own free time mocking up what a player might look like in their favorite team’s colors. These images have reached such consistent levels of quality that bad renditions are pilloried. The perfectness has even been parodied by SB Nation’s social staff, tweeting out purposefully bad renditions. All for … what, exactly? “A lot of sports content is meaningless and absurd, but that one to me seems crazy,” Moore said. “And yet there’s real value to it, because we’ve seen the interactions that come with. If I was running that social account, I would do the same thing.”
Faigen believes his site’s coverage of the Anthony Davis trade saga performed better because the articles were accompanied by Davis Photoshopped into a Lakers jersey. “That’s something that Lakers fans want to see and want to share,” he said.
August 16, 2019 | 8:30 am EDT Update
Guerschon Yabusele to China
French forward Guerschon Yabusele has agreed to terms with Chinese side Nanjing Tongxi Basketball, a source told Sportando. Yabusele has been waived early last month by the Boston Celtics and will return to China, where he played in 2016-17 for the Shanghai Sharks.
Following his Tuesday morning workout at Spectrum Center, the Arkansas native spoke with Hornets.com about how things have gone the last few months, while also commenting on what will be a very different Charlotte rotation this upcoming season. “[I’m] putting on a lot of muscle, a lot of strength and just getting a lot of shots up. It’s gone pretty well,” stated Monk, whose listed weight was an even 200 pounds last season. “We’ve got a way different team. There’s a lot more opportunities for a lot of young guys. My mindset is a little different, but it’s mostly the same because I just want to get on the court. If I get on the court, I know I can do what I’ve been doing this summer.”
The Thunder are hoping some of that greatness will rub off on Bazley as he joins a suddenly rebuilding team led — for the time being — by another member of James’ inner circle, Chris Paul. Bazley got off to a delayed start with the Thunder this summer, as he’d been officially drafted by the Utah Jazz, then had to wait to make his Las Vegas Summer League debut as a backlog of agreed-upon trades got processed in a particular order. “His ability to handle the ball at his size is really, really unique, and defensively he’s got great range for a young player at that size, as well,” Thunder GM Sam Presti said. “It’s going to be a process with him. We’ll have to be patient. We understand that. But at that range of the draft, to be able to get a player that has those ball-handling skills at 6-foot-9 is pretty unique.”