“We are extremely pleased with the direction that Travis and our entire basketball operations team has us heading as a franchise. He has used the draft to build an impressive young core, hired one of the NBA’s top young coaches in Lloyd Pierce and positioned us to have the cap space, draft picks and financial flexibility needed to have long-term success in the NBA,” Hawks Principal Owner Tony Ressler said.
August 19, 2019 | 4:36 pm EDT Update
The Atlanta Hawks today announced multiple promotions and hires within the Basketball Operations group, including the promotion of Travis Schlenk to President of Basketball Operations and General Manager.
In addition to Schlenk’s announcement, Atlanta has elevated Chelsea Lane to Vice President of Athletic Performance and Sports Medicine, Dan Martinez to Vice President of Team Operations, Derek Pierce to Vice President of Player Personnel, Dotun Akinwale Jr. to Director of Scouting, Mike McNeive to Director of Player Personnel, Daniel Starkman to Senior Manager of Basketball Operations, Nick Ressler to Manager of Basketball Operations, Paul Jesperson to Assistant Video Coordinator, Chris Mast to Data Scientist, Athletic Performance and Sports Medicine and Connor Smith to Assistant Athletic Trainer.
Chris Vivlamore: The Hawks have also named Stephen Giles as Pro Personnel Director. Was an advance scout for Hawks.
August 19, 2019 | 3:39 pm EDT Update
