August 24, 2019 | 1:54 pm EDT Update
Spurs guard Derrick White hit his forehead on the court in a nasty spill during Team USA’s 98-94 loss to Australia on Saturday in Melbourne, Australia. USA Basketball announced that White had made the final World Cup roster, but his status for the start of the tournament in China appears to be uncertain after he was tripped while dribbling downcourt midway through the fourth quarter and hit his forehead on the court.
August 24, 2019 | 12:26 pm EDT Update
France came back from a 16-point deficit to beat New Zealand 95 – 81 in its first preparation game in China, ahead of the World Cup. Nando De Colo scored 19 points while Frank Ntilikina and Rudy Gobert added 12 points apiece for the French side. Corey Webster contributed 11 points, Tohi Smith-Milner 11 and Tom Abercrombie 10 to New Zealand.
