Chris Vivlamore: Hawks announce signing of Marcus Derrickson to Exhibit 10 deal.
Peter Edmiston: The Grizzlies have officially waived Dwight Howard, who indeed gave back the amount of his minimum (2.56 million) in the buyout agreement with the Grizzlies. He ends up making the same 5.6 mm as he would have otherwise but it will save the Grizzlies nearly 2mm (after off-set).
The Czech Republic defeated Angola 84 – 65 in the teams’ first game in the “Four Nations Tournament”, held in South Korea. Ondrej Balvin paced the Czech team with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Jaromir Bohacik added 16 points, Tomas Satoransky 15 and Patrick Auda 11.
Spurs guard Derrick White hit his forehead on the court in a nasty spill during Team USA’s 98-94 loss to Australia on Saturday in Melbourne, Australia. USA Basketball announced that White had made the final World Cup roster, but his status for the start of the tournament in China appears to be uncertain after he was tripped while dribbling downcourt midway through the fourth quarter and hit his forehead on the court.
White left the game with a sizeable ice pack on the left side of his head, the Associated Press reported. ESPN reported that “White is recovering” after the third-year guard needed four stitches to close a gash over his left eye.
Ralph Lawler: Saddened by the passing of long-time pro hoop coach Tom Nissalke. He was a big name in another era – earning Coach of the Year honors in both the ABA and the NBA. I last saw him a year or 2 ago at a game in SLC. May he RIP.
France came back from a 16-point deficit to beat New Zealand 95 – 81 in its first preparation game in China, ahead of the World Cup. Nando De Colo scored 19 points while Frank Ntilikina and Rudy Gobert added 12 points apiece for the French side. Corey Webster contributed 11 points, Tohi Smith-Milner 11 and Tom Abercrombie 10 to New Zealand.