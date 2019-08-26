"At 11pm my agent Matteo Comellini sent me a message wi…
“At 11pm my agent Matteo Comellini sent me a message with the proposal made by the Pelicans. I felt a strong vibration. The same I had two years ago the first time I spoke with coach Obradovic” Melli said. “I got the same proposal two summers ago from the Atlanta Hawks but I decided to sign with Fenerbahce for less money. My choices never depended on salary and the same happened this summer” Melli said.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
August 26, 2019 | 10:56 am EDT Update
Stefan Bondy: A source confirms Caris LeVert’s three-year, $52.5 million contract extension with the Nets. There are no options in the deal and LeVert will become a free agent in the summer of 2023.
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 26 points (7/8 2-pointers, 12/14 free throws) in 22:38 as Greece defeated Dominican Republic 87 – 75 in a game for the international preparation tournament that is held in Suzhou ahead of the World Cup. Apart from his 26 points, Antetokounmpo grabbed four rebounds and blocked his opponents thrice.
New Zealand grabbed an 88-82 victory against Italy, less than one week ahead of the FIBA World Cup in China. Danilo Gallinari paced Italy with 22 points, while Marco Belinelli added 19 points.
While the Golden State Warriors are moving to San Francisco, their star Stephen Curry still has his heart in Oakland. Curry’s latest show of affection for the Warriors’ former home took place on Sunday when he and his wife, Ayesha, caused a stir by attending the Oakland Block Party hosted by rapper Mistah F.A.B., whose real name is Stanley Cox, at his urban clothing store, Dope Era. Cox said the Currys attended the event at Linden Park in North Oakland for “a couple hours” without security. The six-time All-Star also made a cameo appearance in one of the basketball games on the outdoor blacktop court, joining a team with Cox.
“Man, he is the greatest,” Cox told The Undefeated. “He told me he was coming, but it’s nothing like him actually being here with his wife and no security. They trusted me and knew that I’d never let as much as a fingernail chip come off his hand.”
Cox said it would be an “easy call” for the city of Oakland to build a statue in honor of Curry for everything he has done here on and off the court. “Man, the kids couldn’t believe he was there. He means as much if not more to Oakland than what Michael Jordan meant to Chicago,” Cox said.
Manu Ginobili: 🇦🇷Hoy jugaré mi primer partidito de básquet en 16 meses! Ni idea cómo terminaré, pero posiblemente MAL! 😜 🇺🇸Today I’ll play my first basketball game in 16 months! 😲Curious to see how it feels, but probably not great…
August 26, 2019 | 8:14 am EDT Update
Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert has agreed to a three-year, $52.5 million contract extension, league sources told ESPN. LeVert, who turned 25 on Sunday, was eligible for his rookie extension as a member of the NBA’s draft class of 2016.