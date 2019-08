While the Golden State Warriors are moving to San Francisco, their star Stephen Curry still has his heart in Oakland. Curry’s latest show of affection for the Warriors’ former home took place on Sunday when he and his wife, Ayesha, caused a stir by attending the Oakland Block Party hosted by rapper Mistah F.A.B., whose real name is Stanley Cox, at his urban clothing store, Dope Era. Cox said the Currys attended the event at Linden Park in North Oakland for “a couple hours” without security. The six-time All-Star also made a cameo appearance in one of the basketball games on the outdoor blacktop court, joining a team with Cox