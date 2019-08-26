USA Today Sports

“At 11pm my agent Matteo Comellini sent me a message with the proposal made by the Pelicans. I felt a strong vibration. The same I had two years ago the first time I spoke with coach Obradovic” Melli said. “I got the same proposal two summers ago from the Atlanta Hawks but I decided to sign with Fenerbahce for less money. My choices never depended on salary and the same happened this summer” Melli said.

August 26, 2019 | 10:56 am EDT Update
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 26 points (7/8 2-pointers, 12/14 free throws) in 22:38 as Greece defeated Dominican Republic 87 – 75 in a game for the international preparation tournament that is held in Suzhou ahead of the World Cup. Apart from his 26 points, Antetokounmpo grabbed four rebounds and blocked his opponents thrice.
1 hour ago via EuroHoops.net

While the Golden State Warriors are moving to San Francisco, their star Stephen Curry still has his heart in Oakland. Curry’s latest show of affection for the Warriors’ former home took place on Sunday when he and his wife, Ayesha, caused a stir by attending the Oakland Block Party hosted by rapper Mistah F.A.B., whose real name is Stanley Cox, at his urban clothing store, Dope Era. Cox said the Currys attended the event at Linden Park in North Oakland for “a couple hours” without security. The six-time All-Star also made a cameo appearance in one of the basketball games on the outdoor blacktop court, joining a team with Cox.
1 hour ago via The Undefeated

August 26, 2019 | 8:14 am EDT Update
