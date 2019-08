The 29-year-old Lakers center married his longtime girlfriend, Morgan Lang, in Atlanta on Saturday — just 2 weeks after seriously injuring his left knee in a Vegas training sesh. The event looked like NBA All-Star Weekend with huge stars like Barnes, Anthony Davis, Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala and more in attendance. As for the dancing, Boogie didn’t do anything stupid — he was cautious — and left the wild dance moves to his new wife!!!