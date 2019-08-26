USA Today Sports

The 29-year-old Lakers center married his longtime girl…

14 hours ago via TMZ.com
The 29-year-old Lakers center married his longtime girlfriend, Morgan Lang, in Atlanta on Saturday — just 2 weeks after seriously injuring his left knee in a Vegas training sesh. The event looked like NBA All-Star Weekend with huge stars like Barnes, Anthony Davis, Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala and more in attendance. As for the dancing, Boogie didn’t do anything stupid — he was cautious — and left the wild dance moves to his new wife!!!

August 26, 2019 | 7:43 pm EDT Update
9 hours ago via TalkBasket

ProTalent Agency Founder and President Maurizio Balducci passed away, as his agency announced Monday. Balducci was found dead in his apartment in the hometown Perugia due to heart attack. Balducci was the agent, between others, of Sarunas Jasikevicius, Theo Maledon and Deni Avdija over his long career.
9 hours ago via EuroHoops.net

August 26, 2019 | 5:07 pm EDT Update
