The 29-year-old Lakers center married his longtime girl…
The 29-year-old Lakers center married his longtime girlfriend, Morgan Lang, in Atlanta on Saturday — just 2 weeks after seriously injuring his left knee in a Vegas training sesh. The event looked like NBA All-Star Weekend with huge stars like Barnes, Anthony Davis, Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala and more in attendance. As for the dancing, Boogie didn’t do anything stupid — he was cautious — and left the wild dance moves to his new wife!!!
August 26, 2019 | 7:43 pm EDT Update
Dwight Howard officially back to Lakers
Mike Trudell: The Lakers announced the signing of center Dwight Howard. The team also annnounced the waiving of forward Aric Holman. Howard played 9 games for Washington last year (12.8 ppg/9.2 rpg in 25.6 minutes). Career averages: 17.4 ppg/12.6 rpg/2.0 bpg.
Chris Haynes: Los Angles Lakers will waive forward Aric Holman — who’s on an Exhbit 10 contract — to make room for Dwight Howard, league sources tell Yahoo Sports.
Bobby Marks: The contract that Dwight Howard will sign in LAL is called a “summer contract” because it has $0 salary protection (comparable to Anthony Bennett in Houston). Howard will earn $14,490 for every day he is on the roster. The per day clock will start on Oct. 21.
Bobby Marks: LAL will likely insert an Exhibit 9 in his contract that will protect the team if Howard suffers an injury during training camp. LAL would only be on the hook for $6K if Howard is injured and waived before the reg. Season.
Danilo Gallinari talked about his return to action in the preparation game between Serbia and Italy on Friday (23/08).Here is what the leader of the national team of Italy said after the loss to the Serbians: “I feel good today and I felt good yesterday. It was a while since I started playing and I missed the game. I had good feelings both on a personal and team level.”
Chris Paul’s next major headline as a Thunder player will be as a model. Paul is one of numerous athletes who will be featured in the final print edition of ESPN’s Body Issue. The issue has become a staple of ESPN The Magazine in the publication’s 21-year run.
ProTalent Agency Founder and President Maurizio Balducci passed away, as his agency announced Monday. Balducci was found dead in his apartment in the hometown Perugia due to heart attack. Balducci was the agent, between others, of Sarunas Jasikevicius, Theo Maledon and Deni Avdija over his long career.
August 26, 2019 | 5:07 pm EDT Update
Shams Charania: Sources: Dwight Howard has cleared waivers and is signing his new Los Angeles Lakers contract now. Howard plans to wear No. 39 as a Laker next season.