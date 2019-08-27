Ben Stinar: I have heard from a few players that most o…
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
August 27, 2019 | 6:01 pm EDT Update
JR Smith turns down Chinese offer
Emiliano Carchia: Free agent guard JR Smith turned down a $1.6M net contract offer from Chinese team Jiangsu, a source told @Emiliano Carchia. Smith was Jiangsu’s top choice at guard position
Kyle Neubeck: Trey Burke says on a conference call with media that playing all over (and especially in New York) prepared him to play in a sports-crazed market like Philadelphia. “I feel like I was built for a Philly type of city.”
France are emerging like strong contenders for the title, with coach Vincent Collet rounding out his backcourt with experience after spending the closing days of the training camp with a loaded selection of guards. And Andrew Albicy, Nando De Colo, Evan Fournier, Paul Lacombe and Frank Ntilikina got the nod from the head coach, while the last two national team members to be cut were also the two youngest ones in 18-year-old Theo Maledon and 21-year-old Elie Okobo.
The Golden State Warriors have signed a multi-year contract extension with their flagship radio station, 95.7 The Game (KGMZ-FM), the team announced today. The upcoming 2019-20 season will mark the Warriors’ fourth season on 95.7 The Game.
August 27, 2019 | 5:56 pm EDT Update
Because Drummond seemed to confirm he was likely to opt out of his deal and that he was excited when asked if he was looking forward to being a free agent. Drummond attempted to quiet both his critics and his worried fans by going to Instagram: “For those who are confused about my comment about free agency let me break this down … My point was I’m excited to go thru the process because I never been thru it, doesn’t mean I’m trying to leave detroit . I love it here”