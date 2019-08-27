USA Today Sports

3 hours ago via wojespn
Adrian Wojnarowski: Los Angeles-based NBA agent James Dunleavy has joined @Excelsm. His roster of clients includes New York’s Allonzo Trier, Atlanta’s Chandler Parsons, Dallas’ Courtney Lee and Houston’s Gerald Green.

August 27, 2019 | 6:01 pm EDT Update
France are emerging like strong contenders for the title, with coach Vincent Collet rounding out his backcourt with experience after spending the closing days of the training camp with a loaded selection of guards. And Andrew Albicy, Nando De Colo, Evan Fournier, Paul Lacombe and Frank Ntilikina got the nod from the head coach, while the last two national team members to be cut were also the two youngest ones in 18-year-old Theo Maledon and 21-year-old Elie Okobo.
32 mins ago via FIBA

August 27, 2019 | 5:56 pm EDT Update
Because Drummond seemed to confirm he was likely to opt out of his deal and that he was excited when asked if he was looking forward to being a free agent. Drummond attempted to quiet both his critics and his worried fans by going to Instagram: “For those who are confused about my comment about free agency let me break this down … My point was I’m excited to go thru the process because I never been thru it, doesn’t mean I’m trying to leave detroit . I love it here”
37 mins ago via Detroit Bad Boys

