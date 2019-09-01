USA Today Sports

When you’re watching film, who are some players you s…

1 day ago via HoopsHype
When you’re watching film, who are some players you study? Kevin Huerter: As a player, I want to be more of a complete package rather than just being known as a three-point shooter. Coming out of college, I got the Kyle Korver and JJ Redick comparisons pretty quickly. Those guys are unbelievable, but, for me, I’m looking more toward guys like Bradley Beal and Gordon Hayward and Klay Thompson since those guys do a little bit more off-the-dribble than Kyle and JJ and they have more of a complete game. I look at those guys and try to study their different moves, how they get shots off, where they get their shots and things like that. Those are the main guys I watched throughout the year.

Uncategorized

, , , , , , , , , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
September 2, 2019 | 5:00 pm EDT Update
September 2, 2019 | 3:54 pm EDT Update
Sportsinfo: Luka Doncic talking about next Mavs season: L: I always like to say my plans are to win the championship... Q: West is going to be stronger than ever…plan has to be to make playoffs first? L: We will. We’ll make the playoffs. We must. That’s our plan and I think we’ll make it.

2 hours ago via Twitter

Uncategorized

,

2 hours ago via DavidBaumannORL

Uncategorized

, , ,

September 2, 2019 | 2:54 pm EDT Update
In a 92-61 win against Angola on Monday, Gallinari wasn’t as efficient as his opening round performance against the Philippines, but the Italians again made quick work of an inferior opponent in Group D play in China. Against Angola, Gallinari had seven points, six rebounds and two assists in 18 minutes. Gallinari shot 3-of-7 from the field and missed his two 3-point attempts, but his engaged defense and aggression on offense helped Italy burst out to a 25-11 lead after the first quarter.
3 hours ago via The Oklahoman

, , , , Uncategorized

, , , , ,

Home