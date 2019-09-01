USA Today Sports

Did you have a “welcome to the NBA” moment that stands out? Kevin Huerter: Yeah, we had a road trip early in the year where we played the Lakers and the Warriors on the road back-to-back. That was one of our early road trips and it was my first time playing against LeBron James in Staples Center and playing against Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and the rest of the Warriors in Oracle Arena. I think getting to play against those two teams and getting a chance to see the level that those guys are at was kind of my “welcome to the NBA” moment. You go from watching these guys on TV and looking up to them and to competing against them and trying to beat them. Both of those games were big for me, especially having them back-to-back like that.

Sportsinfo: Luka Doncic talking about next Mavs season: L: I always like to say my plans are to win the championship... Q: West is going to be stronger than ever…plan has to be to make playoffs first? L: We will. We’ll make the playoffs. We must. That’s our plan and I think we’ll make it.

In a 92-61 win against Angola on Monday, Gallinari wasn’t as efficient as his opening round performance against the Philippines, but the Italians again made quick work of an inferior opponent in Group D play in China. Against Angola, Gallinari had seven points, six rebounds and two assists in 18 minutes. Gallinari shot 3-of-7 from the field and missed his two 3-point attempts, but his engaged defense and aggression on offense helped Italy burst out to a 25-11 lead after the first quarter.
