Did you have a “welcome to the NBA” moment that sta…
Did you have a “welcome to the NBA” moment that stands out? Kevin Huerter: Yeah, we had a road trip early in the year where we played the Lakers and the Warriors on the road back-to-back. That was one of our early road trips and it was my first time playing against LeBron James in Staples Center and playing against Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and the rest of the Warriors in Oracle Arena. I think getting to play against those two teams and getting a chance to see the level that those guys are at was kind of my “welcome to the NBA” moment. You go from watching these guys on TV and looking up to them and to competing against them and trying to beat them. Both of those games were big for me, especially having them back-to-back like that.
September 2, 2019 | 5:00 pm EDT Update
Joe Johnson to work out for multiple teams
Dave McMenamin: Story filed to ESPN to go up shortly: Joe Johnson, fresh off an MVP and championship trophy in the BIG3, will travel to Detroit, Milwaukee and Brooklyn for workouts next week to try to get back into the league, sources told ESPN.
Detroit Pistons head coach Dwane Casey expects big seasons from center Andre Drummond and point guard Reggie Jackson in 2019-20. Both players are in contract years and NBA players always seem to play with a chip on their shoulder during contract seasons.
“I think we’re gonna get a great season out of Reggie Jackson, a great year out of Andre Drummond,” Casey said. “Big year for them in their contract year. Andre’s been working his behind off in Vegas, dropped weight. He’s in great condition.”
September 2, 2019 | 3:54 pm EDT Update
If you listen to Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic, he and the team he leads don’t just have a desire to make the NBA Playoffs in 2019-20 — they have a “need” to do so. “We will,” Luka said in an interview when asked about the strength and depth of the NBA’s Western Conference and Dallas’ plans for the season. “We’ll make the playoffs. We must.”
Sportsinfo: Luka Doncic talking about next Mavs season: L: I always like to say my plans are to win the championship... Q: West is going to be stronger than ever…plan has to be to make playoffs first? L: We will. We’ll make the playoffs. We must. That’s our plan and I think we’ll make it.
Danilo Gallinari: Check this out. Me and @Marco Belinelli playing some 🏓 one o one. Chi vincera’? pic.twitter.com/Skm9SYhb6w
September 2, 2019 | 2:54 pm EDT Update
In a 92-61 win against Angola on Monday, Gallinari wasn’t as efficient as his opening round performance against the Philippines, but the Italians again made quick work of an inferior opponent in Group D play in China. Against Angola, Gallinari had seven points, six rebounds and two assists in 18 minutes. Gallinari shot 3-of-7 from the field and missed his two 3-point attempts, but his engaged defense and aggression on offense helped Italy burst out to a 25-11 lead after the first quarter.