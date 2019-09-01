Luka Doncic talking about next Mavs season:

L: I always like to say my plans are to win the championship…

Q: West is going to be stronger than ever…plan has to be to make playoffs first?

L: We will. We’ll make the playoffs. We must. That’s our plan and I think we’ll make it. pic.twitter.com/j0stbq1bUK

