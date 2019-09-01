USA Today Sports

What are some lessons that you learned from your rookie…

1 day ago via HoopsHype
What are some lessons that you learned from your rookie season? Kevin Huerter: I learned a lot. Really, as a player, I’m pretty hard on myself. I get upset if I had a bad game or practice. There were a lot of games, especially as a rookie, and it was an up-and-down year. I would get frustrated about a practice or frustrated about a game, and I’d be thinking about it into the next day. Early in the season, I’d let my frustration from one game bleed into the next game. That’s something that I talked about with the Hawks’ coaching staff. With how often NBA games are played, you have to forget about each game quickly. That was something I really learned. Every game is different, and you have to treat each game as just one game. I think I got better at handling defeat. With the way our season went, I learned how to handle adversity better throughout the season. Other than that, I think every rookie that comes into the league is surprised by how long the season is and how many games you play and how rigorous it is, physically and mentally. That was something I had to get used to. There were a lot of things that I learned throughout the year.

September 2, 2019 | 5:00 pm EDT Update
September 2, 2019 | 3:54 pm EDT Update
Sportsinfo: Luka Doncic talking about next Mavs season: L: I always like to say my plans are to win the championship... Q: West is going to be stronger than ever…plan has to be to make playoffs first? L: We will. We’ll make the playoffs. We must. That’s our plan and I think we’ll make it.

2 hours ago via Twitter

2 hours ago via DavidBaumannORL

September 2, 2019 | 2:54 pm EDT Update
In a 92-61 win against Angola on Monday, Gallinari wasn’t as efficient as his opening round performance against the Philippines, but the Italians again made quick work of an inferior opponent in Group D play in China. Against Angola, Gallinari had seven points, six rebounds and two assists in 18 minutes. Gallinari shot 3-of-7 from the field and missed his two 3-point attempts, but his engaged defense and aggression on offense helped Italy burst out to a 25-11 lead after the first quarter.
3 hours ago via The Oklahoman

