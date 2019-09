It should’ve been a forgettable game, just a formality in pool play. But Jayson Tatum always remembered the big athletic guy on Team Japan. It was four years ago in Dubai, and Tatum was playing for the U.S. team in the under-17 world championships. He had a nice game, leading the team with 19 points as it beat the Japanese by a preposterous 122-38 margin. But of those 38 points, a lanky and fluid young kid named Rui Hachimura scored 25 of them. The Japanese went a woeful 1-6 in the event, but Hachimura was a revelation to Tatum and many who were there. He averaged 22.6 points and 6.6 rebounds, the leading scorer of the tournament