Jon Krawczynski: The Timberwolves are hiring Sam Newman…
September 4, 2019 | 8:12 pm EDT Update
David Cobb: The Grizzlies just announced the signing of Matt Mooney, former Texas Tech guard. Probably a longshot to make the 15-man unless at least 3 of Iggy, Josh Jackson, Rabb and Caboclo depart. Still an interesting 3-and-D guy to take a look at in camp.
It should’ve been a forgettable game, just a formality in pool play. But Jayson Tatum always remembered the big athletic guy on Team Japan. It was four years ago in Dubai, and Tatum was playing for the U.S. team in the under-17 world championships. He had a nice game, leading the team with 19 points as it beat the Japanese by a preposterous 122-38 margin. But of those 38 points, a lanky and fluid young kid named Rui Hachimura scored 25 of them. The Japanese went a woeful 1-6 in the event, but Hachimura was a revelation to Tatum and many who were there. He averaged 22.6 points and 6.6 rebounds, the leading scorer of the tournament.
“It’s funny, I always remember that game,” Tatum said this week as he played in his first World Cup in China, now all grown up just like Hachimura. “He definitely stood out from the other guys. It’s no surprise that he’s at where he’s at today.”
This has been a remarkable summer for Hachimura, hinting that he may make a splash when he reports for training camp in D.C. later this month. Two weeks ago, he scored 31 points in front of 18,000 fans at the Saitama Super Arena outside Tokyo as the Japanese, ranked 48th in the world, pulled off an upset against Germany in an exhibition game. To put it in perspective, the Japanese have never beaten a European team in World Cup play. Hachimura’s block on Dennis Schroder of the Oklahoma City Thunder in the closing minutes — OK, it might’ve been goaltending — was a signature moment.
“Rui is a generational talent for that country, and he will bring enormous attention to the sport,” said Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard, who spent two weeks in Japan and China bonding with his first draft pick as the head of the team’s basketball operations. “He’s going to be a fantastic player for the Wizards in the future. He has the ability to be a factor at both ends of the floor, [has] a solid basketball IQ and is a great teammate.”
September 4, 2019 | 5:52 pm EDT Update
Anthony Chiang: Heat announces it has signed former Hurricanes guard Davon Reed. Heat’s roster is now at 18. Reed signed with the Heat on an Exhibit 10 contract, which can be converted to a two-way contract