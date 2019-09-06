Chris Kirschner: Per his Instagram, Trae Young donated …
Chris Kirschner: Per his Instagram, Trae Young donated $25,000 to Buddy Hield’s gofundme for Dorian relief efforts in the Bahamas. gofundme.com/f/r28pr-hurric…
September 7, 2019 | 3:05 pm EDT Update
Bobby Marks: Roster spot no. 15 in Chicago will now become occupied by guard Shaquille Harrison. The 25-year old signed a $1.6M contract during the summer that has $175K in partial salary protection.
Bobby Marks: Once Antonio Blakeney goes through waivers, the guard is eligible to be claimed by any team in the NBA except for Golden State and Miami. Both teams are restricted because of the hard cap. Blakeney last yr. signed a two-year minimum contract that carries a $1.6M cap hit in 19-20.
Emiliano Carchia: Xinjiang is considering the signing of former NBA guard Ty Lawson because Ian Clark cannot report to the team yet due to an injury, a source told @Emiliano Carchia.
Stadium: REPORT: Sources say #Raptors data analyst Brittni Donaldson is expected to join Nick Nurse’s staff in a coaching capacity, per our NBA Insider @Shams Charania. There are currently 9 female assistants in the #NBA.
The Worcester City Council on Tuesday ordered City Manager Edward Augustus to “consider reaching out to the Boston Celtics organization to express interest in bringing their G League affiliate to Worcester once their partnership has commenced with the Maine Red Claws.” The “partnership” refers to the Celtics’ pending acquisition of the Red Claws.
Portland City Manager Jon Jennings, former co-owner, president and general manager of the Red Claws, said anyone who thinks the Celtics would be swayed by such an argument doesn’t understand the NBA team’s strong ties to Portland. “There is a long, long history with Maine and the Boston Celtics,” Jennings said. “The Celtics have given us no indication whatsoever that they have any interest in leaving Maine or Portland – in fact, I think it’s the exact opposite, I think they’re very happy.”
Ja Morant and his girlfriend announced the birth of a daughter on social media Saturday. Their daughter is named Kaari J, and she arrived two months ahead of schedule, according to an Instagram post from Morant’s girlfriend KK Dixon.
Two lucky fans will win the chance to mix with rugby league and basketball royalty at the NRL grand final on October 6. NBA great Paul Pierce is heading to Australia on his six-day “You’re A Legend Tour”, which includes a visit to ANZ Stadium for the NRL’s crown jewel event.