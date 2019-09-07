USA Today Sports

James Ham: Progress being made by @Buddy Hield and his @gofundme account for Hurricane Dorian Relief in the Bahamas. He’s approaching $150K after big donations from former King Kevin Martin the Hawks’ @Trae Young. gofundme.com/f/r28pr-hurric…

September 7, 2019 | 3:05 pm EDT Update
Bobby Marks: Once Antonio Blakeney goes through waivers, the guard is eligible to be claimed by any team in the NBA except for Golden State and Miami. Both teams are restricted because of the hard cap. Blakeney last yr. signed a two-year minimum contract that carries a $1.6M cap hit in 19-20.
Portland City Manager Jon Jennings, former co-owner, president and general manager of the Red Claws, said anyone who thinks the Celtics would be swayed by such an argument doesn’t understand the NBA team’s strong ties to Portland. “There is a long, long history with Maine and the Boston Celtics,” Jennings said. “The Celtics have given us no indication whatsoever that they have any interest in leaving Maine or Portland – in fact, I think it’s the exact opposite, I think they’re very happy.”
