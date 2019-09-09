Carter is aware that there will be plenty of pomp surro…
Carter is aware that there will be plenty of pomp surrounding his final season.“For me, I’m going to enjoy it,” Carter said. “I’m going to have fun. I know it’s going to be a lot going on, a circus. I’m not really looking forward to that, to be honest, just because I try to go into it as it’s still my job and I get the importance of it all but it’s just that I still want it to be all about basketball and the year. I still want to have a good year. Just do what I’ve been doing. Stay healthy, for one, and just be the vet that I can be. Knock down shots and make plays when I’m called upon.”
September 10, 2019
The news that the Grizzlies are refusing to pursue buyout talks for former Warriors guard Andre Iguodala, first reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic, has not exactly riled up the contending teams for which Iguodala would like to play. Most expect to “wait out” the Grizzlies, according to NBA sources.
“What the Grizzlies are doing, it is to be expected,” one league executive told Heavy.com. “They’re looking at him as an asset and they want to get something in return for him. He’s under contract, so they hold all the cards. The worst he can do is not show up and it is not like Memphis is going to be playing for a playoff spot. Him not showing up wouldn’t help anything. But if you’re on the outside, those teams, they’re just waiting it out.”
Mark Woods: Spain beat Poland 90-78 to set up a World Cup semi-final against either Australia or Czech Rep. Mike Taylor’s man still in hunt for an amazing Olympic berth.
Nikos Varlas: Ricky Rubio is now the #FIBAWC all-time leader in assists over Pablo Prigioni pic.twitter.com/a51HiI5ntS
Adrian Wojnarowski: Sources: Minnesota hiring ROC Nation agent Joe Branch as assistant GM. Branch completes a front office transformation under Gersson Rosas. Branch’s clients included Caris LeVert, Justise Winslow and Josh Hart. His resume includes Nike, league office and Northwestern basketball.
Vincent Goodwill: Fred McLeod was great to me. When he first heard I was headed toward doing TV, he sought me out, gave me advice and kind words every time we crossed paths. Just a solid, solid guy.
September 10, 2019
Ben Cohen: Kevin Durant on: – The Warriors (“I started to realize I’m just different from the rest of the guys”) – The Thunder (“I don’t trust nobody there”) – The NBA (“Some days I hate the NBA”)