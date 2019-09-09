USA Today Sports

1 day ago via Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Carter is aware that there will be plenty of pomp surrounding his final season.“For me, I’m going to enjoy it,” Carter said. “I’m going to have fun. I know it’s going to be a lot going on, a circus. I’m not really looking forward to that, to be honest, just because I try to go into it as it’s still my job and I get the importance of it all but it’s just that I still want it to be all about basketball and the year. I still want to have a good year. Just do what I’ve been doing. Stay healthy, for one, and just be the vet that I can be. Knock down shots and make plays when I’m called upon.”

September 10, 2019 | 11:02 am EDT Update
“What the Grizzlies are doing, it is to be expected,” one league executive told Heavy.com. “They’re looking at him as an asset and they want to get something in return for him. He’s under contract, so they hold all the cards. The worst he can do is not show up and it is not like Memphis is going to be playing for a playoff spot. Him not showing up wouldn’t help anything. But if you’re on the outside, those teams, they’re just waiting it out.”
47 mins ago via Heavy.com

September 10, 2019 | 10:35 am EDT Update
