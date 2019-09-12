Evan Turner: Imagine if Yugoslavia had a national team …
September 12, 2019 | 4:23 pm EDT Update
Rick Bonnell: The @greensboroswarm has made a G-League trade to acquire Kobi Simmons’ rights. That’s a move to facilitate Simmons being in @Charlotte Hornets training camp next month.
Greensboro acquires the returning rights to Kobi Simmons and the 14th overall selection in the 2019 NBA G League Draft (originally owned by the Washington Wizards affiliate, Capital City Go-Go) in exchange for the returning rights for Jaylen Barford and the Swarm’s No. 12 pick.
Factor in the language barrier and the culture shock that most Australians experience when first arriving in China, and the World Cup has proven itself to be one hell of a taxing tournament. “It’s tough,” Andrew Bogut said on Wednesday. “It’s tougher than an NBA schedule.”
Andrew Bogut: “FIBA is way more physical than the NBA, first and foremost. It’s pretty hard recovering, just 48 hours rest. Then, couple that with: everything in China takes twice as long as they say it’s supposed to; traffic, a lot of people everywhere, nothing every runs on time.”
Former San Antonio Spurs player and NBA Hall of Famer David Robinson and his son, David Robinson Jr., launched a podcast called “The Fundamentals” on Thursday. The podcast will feature Robinson speaking from the perspective of a Navy veteran, education philanthropist and investor.
Newcomer Quincy Isaiah and former UC Berkeley basketball captain Solomon Hughes have been cast as Hall of Fame teammates Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, respectively, in Adam McKay‘s HBO drama pilot about the Showtime-era Lakers.
September 12, 2019 | 3:26 pm EDT Update
Joakim Noah working out for Clippers?
According to his father in an interview today, Yannick Noah, Joakim Noah is on his way to work out for the LA Clippers. This report comes via Super Moscato Show, a French podcast.